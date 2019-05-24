Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Sizzles In Tight Dress That Hugs Her Every Curve

Jenni Farley, known better known as “JWoww,” showed off her sexy curves in her latest Instagram snap, and her fans were loving it.

In the photo, the former Jersey Shore star wore a figure-hugging teal strapless mini dress with a matching sheer cover up. The reality star accessorized the look with a pair of dazzling multicolor strappy stilettos. She wore her shoulder-length wavy hair in a partial updo and sported a pair of glasses as she looked away from the camera.

Farley, 33, captioned the photo saying she was ready for the holiday weekend, while plugging Fashion Nova. The celebrity’s followers were stunned with her look.

“That blue looks so good on you!!!” one user wrote.

“You’re very beautiful and you can tell you’re truly happy lately bc you’re glowing,” another follower said.

Others told the Snooki & Jwoww star that her body looked amazing, while others wanted to know where they could find a pair of the stylish shoes.

Farley, who is currently divorcing her husband, Roger Matthews, revealed last month that she was in a new relationship, and People magazine reported that her new beau was wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello. Page Six reported that amid the couple’s tumultuous divorce that has included allegations of abuse, Matthews said he was happy for Farley.

“He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them,” Mathews, 43, said in an statement to the publication. He also said that since the couple has been working through their issues, co-parenting has been easier, which makes their children happy.

As for Farley, she looked super confident in the photo.

Farley recently posted to the social media site that she was on the cover of Tattoo Society magazine. In the photo, Farley showed some serious skin while wearing a skimpy one-piece.

Last fall, Farley’s son, Greyson, was diagnosed with autism.

Since being diagnosed, Greyson has been undergoing applied behavior analysis therapy, as well as seeing specialists every week. In an interview with People magazine in March, Farley said her son was making incredible progress. She said in September of 2018 that he would not even respond to his name, but now he “knows all his ABCs.” She added that she was now working on teaching him two-word combinations. She often shares about his progress on Instagram.

Fans looking to keep up with what Farley might have in store for the weekend can follow her Instagram account.