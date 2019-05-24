Spice Girls Fans React After Their First Show In Over A Decade

The Spice Girls kicked off their 2019 “Spice World” tour in Dublin tonight at Croke Park, a night a lot of fans never thought would happen again.

The last time they performed as a group was at the 2012 London Summer Olympics closing ceremony. Their last tour, however, was in 2007 and ended in 2008. After many rumors and a few false starts, the Spice Girls are back, and on top of their game.

Unfortunately, Victoria Beckham announced that she will not be joining them for this tour because of other commitments, but did wish them good luck this morning via her Instagram account, per The Inquisitr.

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB #SpiceGirls #FriendshipNeverEnds,” she captioned her upload, tagging all their usernames.

The official Spice Girls account commented on the post sending her love back.

“Always a Spice Girl,” they wrote with three love heart emoji at the end.

For this comeback tour, the Spice Girls will go across the U.K. and Ireland and will visit London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, where they are scheduled to play to three massive crowds in a row. All the dates they have announced so far will be supported by British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne.

Without any surprise, the fans reacted to their first show via Twitter. Those who attended praised their performance, and those who have yet to see it cannot wait to witness it.

Following the #Spiceworld2019 spoilers tonight and amping myself up for the 15th! Aaargh. It all looks so good. Well done, ladies! ????????✌️ — andrew (@coolandonfire) May 24, 2019

Their success is second to none but it's their impact and the way they make people feel that cannot be overestimated #SpiceWorld2019 pic.twitter.com/E0PLUUp6B8 — #spiceworld2019 (@rudebwoigordy) May 24, 2019

I’m so glad the first Spice Girls show happened on one of my days off. I’ve been glued to my phone to take in all of #SpiceWorld2019. I can’t wait to experience it in person! — ???????????????????? ???????????????????? (@sarah_jean) May 24, 2019

Loading...

People seem to be hyped over their setlist which is 19 songs long, according to Setlist.fm. They are performing all of their singles minus their most recent release, “Headlines (Friendship Never Ends),” which was on their 2007 Greatest Hits compilation and remains their lowest-charting single in the U.K., peaking at No. 11. They are playing numerous album tracks, some of which they haven’t performed since the ’90s. On this particular tour, there are no solo sections where they perform alone.

The full setlist:

Spice Up Your Life If U Can’t Dance Who Do You Think You Are Do It Something Kinda Funny Move Over (Interlude) Power of 5 (Interlude) Holler Viva Forever Let Love Lead the Way Goodbye Intermission (Interlude) Never Give Up on the Good Times We Are Family (Sister Sledge cover) Love Thing The Lady Is a Vamp Too Much Say You’ll Be There 2 Become 1 Intermission (Interlude) Stop Mama Wannabe Spice Up Your Life (Outro)

On June 15, their legendary movie, Spice World, will return to movie screens nationally across the U.K., which The Inquisitr revealed. The film was a huge box office success when it was first released in 1997, grossing $151 million.