Busty Kara Del Toro Goes Sailor Style In Blue Bikini, Says ‘Ahoy Matey’ From Yacht

Kara Del Toro appears to be channeling major sailor vibes today. The 25-year-old Maxim model has taken to Instagram for a decidedly nautical update – her May 24 snaps come straight from a yacht.

Today sees Kara standing on a water vessel in a tiny pale-blue bikini. The two-piece is cleavage-flaunting, eye-catching, and decoratively finished with zig-zag material at the bust. The racy upper is flashing this sensation’s ample assets from above and below, almost enough to deter from her piercing gaze and binocular posing (seen in the second picture).

Kara does seem to have encouraged her fans to embrace the setting, though. Her caption has used a well-known sailor phrase. Solo positioning on the yacht also suggests she might be in charge. While Kara is peering into the binoculars in the second snap, the first sees the model grasping them near her hip. Direct eye contact here combined with Del Toro’s forthright positioning definitely peg her as the vessel’s captain.

Fans are absolutely loving it. One wrote a lengthy comment that directly responded to the caption.

“Ahoy thar! Lol. Great pics. I’m a yacht loving fool, that looks like perhaps a trawler your [sic] aboard here. Do you know what brand manufacturer yacht you’re on here, perhaps a Fleming?”

The fan continued to “[assume]” that Kara is in Southern California before suggesting several possible locations within the area. They then apologized for “the abundance of questions.”

“I’m your captain now,” another fan wrote.

Elsewhere, Kara was told that her body looks “fabulous.”

Kara’s career has definitely taken her beyond Boohoo, the affordable clothing brand mentioned in today’s caption. This year has seen Kara cherry-picked by denim and apparel empire Guess. Kara fronted the brand’s Spring 2019 campaign. Her Instagram following is also inching its way towards the 1 million mark – Kara has 977,000 followers.

With her voluptuous curves, fit physique, and natural beauty, Kara’s popularity comes as a no-brainer. This brunette regularly braves makeup-free looks on Instagram, although her approach to cleavage-flaunting seems a little less low-key. Nonetheless, Kara’s busty displays remain tasteful. Bikini or lingerie looks mostly come with a simple and natural setting – beachy or earthy surroundings appear to be Kara’s favorites. Recent snaps have seen Kara amid palms, wooden canopies, and natural rock pools with water lilies.

For Kara’s fans though, eyes are likely less on the scenic backgrounds and more on the beautiful girl taking up the foregrounds. Fans wishing to find out what Kara posts next should follow her Instagram.