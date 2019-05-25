Olivia Culpo Shows Off Major Curves In Semi-Sheer White Lace Gown

Olivia Culpo turns heads wherever she goes. The gorgeous supermodel is particularly skilled at shining on the red carpet and she always manages to draw all of the attention to herself with her impeccable sense of style.

Case in point, Olivia had all eyes on her on Friday as she headed to the celebrated Cannes Film Festival to attend the premiere of the French comedy-drama, Sibyl, The Daily Mail is reporting.

The 27-year-old stunner has been enjoying her time under the spotlight during her prolonged stay on the French Riviera all throughout the week. After a series of glamorous public appearances and photo shoots, taking place either in Cannes or in Saint-Tropez, Olivia made waves on Thursday at the reputed amfAR Gala.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model rocked the red carpet in a fabulous pearl-grey tulle minidress by Ermanno Scervino, as covered by The Inquisitr earlier. The following day, the former Miss Universe winner wowed fans with yet another spectacular red-carpet look as she poured her hourglass figure into a jaw-dropping white fishtail gown by Ralph and Russo.

Olivia was a vision in white in the incredible haute-couture dress – an exquisite design crafted out of semi-sheer lace, which beautifully showcased her envy-inducing physique. The strapless gown featured a subtle sweetheart neckline that put her perfect cleavage on display, while also leaving her chiseled shoulders and slender arms completely exposed.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Clinging to every curve in sight, the breathtaking dress hugged her sinuous frame in all the right places. Olivia left little to the imagination in the remarkable white gown, which teased her shapely assets through the semi-sheer lace. In classic Olivia Culpo fashion, she managed to look both elegant and sexy in the magnificent attire, completely slaying the red-carpet look.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Richly embroidered with a delicate floral pattern, the white lace dress had a bridal-esque quality to it, as noticed by The Daily Mail.

“Olivia’s unbelievable figure was on full display in the fitted white gown with floral lace detailing, with the sweetheart neckline accentuating her flawless décolletage. The star made a dramatic entrance in the gown, which boasted a fishtail hem and a train of several feet.”

Loading...

To make sure that nothing would steal the focus away from her show-stopping dress, Olivia pulled back her raven tresses into a tight, sleek bun and opted to highlight her naturally pretty features with understated makeup. The Rhode Island beauty accessorized the opulent gown with a lavish set of jewelry, which included a sparkling choker-style necklace and matching earrings, as well as a couple of rings on her fingers. In keeping with the bridal-esque theme, she painted her nails white.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

While Olivia has yet to post any snapshots of the eye-popping dress to her Instagram page, she did, however, offer a glimpse of the sophisticated lace gown in her Instagram Stories. The Model Squad star shared several behind-the-scenes photos of herself getting ready for the star-studded film launch, then showed off her modeling chops by posing for a series of sizzling snaps at the event. Last but not least, she posted a final boudoir photo of herself in a white fluffy robe – one captured after she had slipped out of the phenomenal white lace gown.

“Update: We got it off so I guess I won’t be keeping it,” Olivia wrote in the caption of the photo, all the while putting her busty curves front and center in the outrageously plunging robe.