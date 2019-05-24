American DJ Chantel Jeffries Goes Fully Topless On Instagram To Announce New Music Video

Chantel Jeffries has been on a sexy streak as of late, to the delight of her Instagram fans. On Friday, the American DJ and model took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini bottom and nothing else to share that she is filming the music video for her upcoming song with singer Jeremih, which will come out next month.

In the snapshot, the 26-year-old is featured in front of a white wall with plants and yellow flowers drooping over it as she rocks a bright yellow bikini bottom that matches the color of the flowers. The bottoms sit low on the model’s frame, helping accentuate her wide hips and pert derriere, which is visible since Jeffries has her side and back to the camera. The DJ is completely topless in the shot, as she uses her right hand to cover her chest and censor the photo.

Jeffries is wearing her raven hair swept to the side and down in loose, natural waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. The model has a flower from the branch of which she is posing in front of tucked behind her ear, giving her a tropical look. She is looking over her left shoulder at the camera with her lips slightly puckered in a seductive way. The model appears to be wearing little-to-no makeup as she embraces a more natural look.

As indicated by the geotag she included with the post, Jeffries posed for the shot while in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. The photo, which Jeffries shared with her 4.3 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 260,000 likes and over 2,100 comments within just an hour of having been posted, suggesting it is on its way to garner a whole lot more as the hours progress. Fans of the model and DJ took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their thoughts about Jeffries’ racy photo.

“Are u seriously trying to put me into cardiac arrest rn?” one user asked.

“Giving me my summer hit what i deserve,” another chimed in, referring to the new music video.

As previously noted, Jeffries has been sharing some seriously raunchy posts lately. Just yesterday, the DJ took to Instagram to share a sizzling video in which she is parading her figure in a light pink bikini that puts her curves on full display.