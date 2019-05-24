Kanye West Remembers Late Mother, Donda West, In Touching Interview With David Letterman

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost 12 years since Kanye West tragically lost his mother.

As fans of the rapper know, Donda West died suddenly in 2007 after suffering complications from plastic surgery. Her death was ultimately caused by heart complications, and it has left a void in Kanye’s life that will never be fully filled. According to People, the husband of Kim Kardashian recently sat down for an interview with David Letterman on his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

During a clip in the interview with Letterman, West fondly recalls a special memory with his mother that has a lot of meaning to him. According to the 41-year-old, he remembers Donda purchasing him a multicolored bear that had a similar feel to the one by his favorite artist, Takashi Murakami.

“I was very into [contemporary Japanese artist] Takashi Murakami at that time. … So she bought it,” West told Letterman. “She said it kind of feels Takashi Murakami. I was sort of like, ‘I don’t want that, that ain’t no Takashi Murakami bear!'”

Donda ended up dying a few short weeks after she gifted the bear to Kanye and he says that he did everything in his power to try and find that bear to keep as a memory of his beloved mother.

“I did everything I could to find that bear and place that bear on top of all the Takashi Murakami stuff I had in the house.”

And even though she has passed, West still says that Donda has remained a part of his family’s life and he can feel her presence “guiding” them. The father of four also shared that if his mother were alive today, she would be having the time of her life, playing with the grandkids and spoiling them with toys. As fans of the singer know, Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian recently welcomed a son to their brood of kids.

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that Yeezy and Kim welcome baby Psalm West to the world earlier this month. Kim was the first one to share the news with fans on Twitter, letting them know that their son had arrived and that he is “perfect.” Like his big sister, Chicago West, Psalm was carried by a surrogate since Kim was advised by doctors that it would be unsafe for her to carry another child on her own.

Little Psalm joins sisters North and Chicago as well as brother Saint. Now fans are eagerly waiting to see if Kim and Kanye will try for baby No. 5.