Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Huge Baby Bump In Tiny Black Bikini On Instagram

Samantha Hoopes is showing that pregnant women can be sexy too. The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model bared her pregnant belly in an Instagram photo that she posted on Friday. In the photo, she’s rocking a black bikini that leaves little to the imagination. The blond bombshell previously announced that she is due to give birth in August, so she should currently be around six months pregnant.

Hoopes has been documenting her pregnancy via her Instagram page and has been open about the ways it has transformed her life so far.

“Every day as my body is changing so is my mind,” she wrote in the caption of a previous Instagram post. “This experience changes your priorities and puts life into perspective and makes you want to make a positive change in the world.”

She later shared how pregnancy had changed the way she relates to the world.

“Life is so fragile and when you are pregnant you connect with that differently,” she continued. ” I am looking at people and situations so openly and honestly and it really makes you realize how precious each one of us is.”

The model hasn’t been shy about sharing pictures of her growing bump. She regularly posts photos of herself sunbathing in bikinis, sending a body-positive message that women can embrace and enjoy their bodies when they’re pregnant.

Hoopes is currently engaged to the father of her child, Italian businessman Salvatore Palella. The couple recently showed off photos on Instagram from a maternity photo shoot they did together which was well received by the model’s fans.

“Motherhood definitely looks good on you!” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful and meaningful,” another commented.

Hoopes and Pallela dated for a year before they got engaged. As The Independent reports, Palella proposed in June of 2018 in Italy and it was very romantic. He filled a room with over 300 red roses, one for each day they had known each other up to that point. He also proposed to her in the same Italian village where they first met.

Hoopes showed off her huge engagement ring on Instagram and she was all smiles, clearly overjoyed because of the proposal.

Hoopes has been open about when she’s due to give birth, but she hasn’t announced when she plans to get married. It looks like she’s more focused on the fact that she’s about to become a mom. So, perhaps she’ll drop a couple of hints about her nuptials after the baby is born.