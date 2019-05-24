Chanel West Coast Stuns In Sexy Animal Print Dress

Chanel West Coast is definitely feeling herself in her latest Instagram post.

While promoting her hit show Ridiculousness, the television personality shared a series of three photos with her army of 3.2 million-plus Instagram followers. In the first photo of the set, the 30-year-old stands on the stage of the show, striking a pose. Clad in a green leopard-print dress that hits well above her knee, the beauty shows off her toned and tanned legs for her loyal fans.

The top of the dress dips well into her chest, showing off just a hint of cleavage for the camera. The model wears her ombre-dyed locks in a half-ponytail and accessorizes the sultry outfit with a bedazzled belt around her waist as well as a pair of strappy black heels. The model also rocks a necklace and earrings along with a face full of beautiful makeup.

The next photo in the deck is very similar to the first one, with West Coast striking a slightly different pose. And the last image in the series shows Chanel posing with Rob Dyrdek, Juice Landry and one other co-star on the set of the show. Since the photos went live on her account, Chanel has earned rave reviews from her followers with more than 11,000 likes and 170-plus comments. Many followers took to the post to let Chanel know that they’re big fans of the show while countless others commented on her beautiful outfit.

“I love that dress Chanel,” one follower commented with a flame emoji.

“Cute dress, looking awesome Chanel.”

“I only tune in to watch you,” one more follower wrote on the post.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Life, the social media pro opened up about her Instagram account and how she takes killer photos. For starters, Chanel dished that she is “really good” with angles and posing in her photos but noted that she also watches what she eats. She says that high-rise jeans are her go-to since she has big hips.

“I think finding the right clothes that flatter your body is everything because in the past, I wasn’t as aware. Back when low-rise jeans were in, that was the worst thing ever for me.”

And while most of her fans on social media are really nice and comment positive messages on her photos, West Coast admits that there are some creeps who hit up her DMs from time to time.

Loading...

“The couple first times I did, there were so many nasty messages. A bunch of guys just saying crazy sh**,” she shared.

But, Chanel says that she still filters through all of her messages because many fans send her nice notes as well.