Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga Reportedly Suffer Yet Another Falling Out Amid ‘RHONJ’ Season 10

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are reportedly at odds, again.

As the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast continues to film the upcoming 10th season, Giudice has done her best to stay neutral as a number of feuds have broken out amongst her co-stars, including a recent feud in The Hamptons between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin.

“Teresa and Melissa will never fully see eye to eye. They’re in the best place they’ve been, but they will never be the best of friends. They tolerate one another because they’re family, but at the end of the day, they really don’t like each other that much,” a source close to the cast revealed to Hollywood Life on May 23.

As fans well know, Giudice and Gorga have feuded on and off for years but after Giudice served an 11-month prison sentence in 2015, they appeared to put their past disputes behind them and focus on doing what was best for their family. Unfortunately, their good times appear to have come to an end.

According to the report, Giudice wasn’t at all involved in the drama that went down between Gorga and Aydin but the dispute reportedly “brewed” her over. As the source explained, Giudice doesn’t want to see anyone fighting but her friendship with Danielle Staub has led to friction between her and her co-stars.

Following Gorga and Aydin’s fight in The Hamptons, the two women haven’t spoken and the cast isn’t too sure if they’ll ever get back to a good place. As the insider explained, they are going to need some time away from one another if they want to reconcile their friendship.

“Teresa would love to see everyone get along. She truly loves the fast friendship she has built and developed with Jennifer and considers her one of her best friends and she will always try to put her best foot forward with Melissa for the sake of her family,” the insider said. “Her cast members feel like Danielle has her under a spell almost and Danielle is a trouble maker which is why they choose to keep their distance. Teresa would really just like to see everyone move on.”

While Giudice used to be in the midst of the drama between her co-stars, she has a lot going on in her personal life at the moment due to Joe’s ongoing deportation drama.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 will air later this year on Bravo TV.