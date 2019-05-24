Stella Maxwell Sizzles In A Lacy Bodysuit And Blazer At Cannes Film Festival

Talk about an amazing sense of style. Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell often gets a mention whenever she gets a chance to flaunt her style. She never fails to impress her fans.

Whether it’s a bikini photo shoot, a girl-next-door look, a femme fatale image or a glamorous, red-carpet getup, Stella has proven time and again that she can impeccably pull off all types of looks.

In her latest picture, the model is seen donning a sexy yet stylish ensemble that makes her look nothing short of gorgeous. Wearing a black suit with a skimpy lace bodysuit underneath it, Stella displays her bare chest as well as giving a glimpse of her perky breasts.

In terms of accessories, a selection of rings and a pair of drop earrings adorned the 29-year-old model while she loosely tied her blond hair with multiple studded hair clips.

In terms of her aesthetics, Stella wore a full face of makeup in line with her glamorous outfit. She applied a rose-pink lipstick, lots of eyeliner to accentuate her blue eyes and a tinge of coral blusher. Finally, she carried a small clutch in her hands, finishing off her look for the evening.

Within 30 minutes of having been posted, the picture racked up more than 32,000 likes and close to 200 comments wherein fans not only praised Stella for her sense of style and amazing figure but also wrote that she looked much better than many other celebrities who attended the Cannes Film Festival.

In the caption, the model wrote “calm before the storm,” which — according to some commentators — probably implied that Stella opted for a simpler look this time but she will be ramping up the glamour for the next events. However, whether Stella was referring to her outfit or looks or something else, only she can tell.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, Stella earlier stunned her fans as she attended the coveted amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday. Dressed to the nines in an ice-blue gown with silver embellishments, Stella caused jaws to drop with her overall look.

Per the article, the breathtakingly-beautiful gown is from Atelier Versace. The one-shoulder dress not only hugged Stella’s body to accentuate her incredible figure but the thigh-high slit of the dress also allowed her to put her toned legs on full display. Finally, she opted for silver high-heeled sandals to complete her stunning look, once again proving to the world that no matter where she goes, she is sure to make a statement with her incredible sense of style.