Kelly Gale Strips Down To Lace Lingerie In Racy New Photo

Kelly Gale never ceases to amaze her Instagram fans with nearly daily doses of sexiness. On Friday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself wearing nothing but a lace bra and underwear set — a snapshot that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the photo in question, the Swedish model is posing in front of a fireplace as she faces the camera, giving the onlooker a full-frontal view of her body. The 24-year-old model is standing with her legs slightly apart as she rocks a two-piece lace lingerie set in white. The lingerie set includes an intricate bra boasting two semi sheer straps that go over the model’s shoulders, as well as a see-through mesh cup. The bra contours the shape of her breasts while helping accentuate her busty figure. She teamed her bra with matching lace panties which also featured a see-through mesh fabric. The racy piece sits low on Gale’s figure, enhancing her wide hips while contrasting them with her slender waist and killer abs.

The model — who is of Australian and Indian descent — is posing near the fireplace, her back facing the hearth in an attempt to warm up her booty, as she indicated in her caption.

She has her hands positioned in front of her stomach as she looks downward, her lips parted in a seductive way. She is wearing her chocolate-brown hair dramatically swept to the side, styled down. Her locks tumble over her shoulder, onto her left arm. Gale is standing on her tiptoes in a pose that showcases the length of her lower body, giving her legs for days.

The post — which Gale shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 31,000 likes and over 225 comments within a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to share their admiration for the Victoria’s Secret beauty.

“It’s already toooo [sic] hot…..” one user raved, adding a sweaty face and a fire emoji to their message.

“Very beautiful girl and sexy look and style,” another fan chimed in, pairing their remarks with a heart-eyed emoji.

It is unclear whether this is an older photo of Gale — who recently broke her arm in a horse-riding accident in Mexico, as The Daily Mail reported — or if she has removed her cast already.