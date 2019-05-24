Ramona Singer Explains Why She And The ‘RHONY’ Cast Drink Around LuAnn de Lesseps

Ramona Singer is explaining her decision to drink around her co-star.

Ramona Singer is speaking out about why she and her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars have continued to drink around LuAnn de Lesseps, despite her known struggles with alcohol.

As de Lesseps was briefly ordered back to jail, Singer appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she responded to a question about de Lesseps being around alcohol frequently during filming.

“Well, that’s a very good question, but the thing is – real life is you’re going to be around people who drink. And you know what, she said herself, don’t stop drinking because you’re with me,” Singer explained, via a report from All About the Real Housewives on May 24.

“She prefaced that and we said, ‘Okay.’ We like to drink. Sorry!” Singer added.

As fans of the series will recall, de Lesseps was arrested during a trip to Palm Beach, Florida, in December 2017 after she trespassed in a hotel room and kicked and threatened a police officer. Then, upon her release from jail, she entered a treatment program, where she remained for several weeks.

While de Lesseps appeared to be sober in the months that followed her initial rehab stint, she eventually returned to treatment in July 2018 and entered into a weeks-long program for alcohol abuse.

Earlier this week, after attempting to remain sober as she neared the end of her probation, de Lesseps was ordered back into custody by a Palm Beach judge after allegedly violating the terms of her probation. However, the reality star and cabaret performer ultimately agreed to a new plea deal, which includes weekly counseling, monthly psychiatric sessions, and a breathalyzer device.

Following reports claiming de Lesseps actually spent time behind bars after her alleged probation violation, she spoke out against the rumors and said that reports claiming she will be returning to jail are false.

“I’m glad the judge was understanding once made aware of the evidence provided and I was then released. I am now looking forward to completing my remaining few months of probation. I want to put this behind me and move forward with my life,” she said in a statement, per a People magazine report.

Singer has not yet responded to de Lesseps’ latest legal drama.

To see more of Singer, de Lesseps, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.