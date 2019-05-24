Adam Levine Was Reportedly Acting Like A ‘Diva’ Ahead Of ‘The Voice’ Exit & ‘Made It Clear’ He Won’t Return

Adam Levine’s stint on The Voice may not have ended as gracefully as everyone is letting on.

An insider close to the situation tells Radar Online that Levine did not leave the series on good terms, claiming that the singer was acting totally childish towards the end of his run. While it was reported that the 40-year-old had contemplated leaving the show last year, he stuck it out, and inked a huge deal that swayed him to stay on the hit NBC series. But after The Voice executives decided to hire new talent — like Kelly Clarkson and John Legend — in recent years, he reportedly felt “pushed out,” and acted out in response.

“Adam was just fed up and was acting like a total diva,” the insider shared.

What made matters worse for the Maroon 5 singer was the fact that he had not secured a win on the show over the last six seasons — and because of that, the insider shares that he was acting like a “cry baby.” While a statement released by NBC seemed to keep the door open for a potential Levine return in the future, the insider says that there’s no chance that the father of two will ever come back.

“He has made it clear he is not going to return.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Adam announced — via Instagram — that he would be leaving the show, after having been with the franchise from the very beginning. Along with a lengthy caption, the singer shared a photo from Season 1, a photo featuring the original four judges — himself, Cee Lo Green, Blake Shelton, and Christina Aguilera.

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage,” he began the post.

Adam went on to thank NBC, and everyone who worked on the show — including his fellow judges — for all of their support during his run on the series. The singer went on to call Blake his “brother for life” before thanking fans who watched him throughout this television journey. Since the news of his Voice retirement broke, many people have been taking to social media to weigh in on Levine’s exit — including fellow judges Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there ???? To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal! — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 24, 2019

As The Inquisitr shared, Blake and Kelly both took to Twitter to express their feelings about their friend and co-star ending his run. While Kelly confessed that it would be “weird” showing up to work with Adam not being there, Blake expressed his disbelief that it — Adam’s departure — was actually happening.

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore,” Shelton wrote. “After 16 seasons that changed both of ours [sic] lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”