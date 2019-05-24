Victoria’s Secret Model Lorena Rae Goes Fully Nude In Sultry New Photos

Lorena Rae is the subject of the latest Instagram post from fashion photographer Jerome Duran, and fans of the model should be prepared for a jaw-dropping surprise. Earlier this week, the photographer took to the popular social media platform to share a series of two continuous photos that — when combined — offer up an image of the model completely in the nude.

In the snapshots in question, the German beauty is lying on her back against a pinkish gray backdrop, and she wears nothing at all save for her birthday suit. The first photo captures the 24-year-old model from head to waist, capturing Rae in a sultry frame. Her left arm is bent across her forehead, creating an interesting shadow on her face as she shoots a fierce gaze at the camera. Her lips are slightly parted in a seductive way. The model is crossing her right arm strategically over her chest in order to cover herself up, partially censoring the photo.

Rae styles her dirty blonde hair in loose, natural waves which scatter around her head, complimenting the model’s skin color and making the blue of her eyes stand out.

The second photo captures the model’s lower body, detailing her figure from her waist to her feet. The model is also bereft of clothing on her lower body, but she is crossing her ankles — her knees bent in a way that prevents exposing too much. This shot shows off Rae’s taut abs and pert derriere.

Rae is wearing a light layer of mascara on her lashes, and sports a nude shade of lipstick. Together, these cosmetics give her an untouched, natural look. The post — which Duran shared with his 500,000-plus Instagram followers — garnered just shy of 12,000 likes and more than 60 comments within a couple of days of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Rae’s beauty, and to compliment Duran’s vision.

“Mr Duran, the world deserve your photos in FULL HD. This should be an awesome wallpaper with the right resolution,” one user wrote.

“What an amazing photo,” another admirer chimed in, adding a string of heart-eyed emoji.

As Fox News pointed out, Rae didn’t start modeling until the age of 18. She was scouted by a talent manager at a shopping mall in her native Germany. Her career took off when she was selected to walk the runway in the the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the report further added.