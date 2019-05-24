Charly Jordan’s Racy New Snap Leaves Her 2 Million Fans Totally Excited

Instagram model Charly Jordan is well-known among her 2.1 million fans for her risqué photographs that she posts every week. And despite seeing her skin-baring snaps all the time, her fans never seem to get enough.

The model recently took to her page and mesmerized her legions of followers by posting a new, racy snap which set pulses immediately racing. What fans really liked about the pic was that Charly opted for a very different look.

In the pic, the 20-year-old stunner could be seen donning a black bra made up of mesh fabric that allowed her to flaunt plenty of skin, sans the nipples in compliance with Instagram’s policy on nudity. The model teamed her bra with a pair of jeans and stretched her body to strike different poses — a move that enabled her to flaunt her taut stomach and enviable abs.

In terms of her aesthetics, Charly opted for a curly hairstyle which made her look nothing short of stunning. She wore very little makeup comprised of a slick of pink gloss and a tinge of pink blusher. Finally, she accessorized with a gold pendant which drew viewers’ attention towards her bare chest.

Within an hour of having been posted, the pic in question racked up more than 87,000 likes and almost 700 comments wherein fans and followers showered the hot model with compliments regarding her insane figure as well as her beautiful hairstyle.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Charly is the cutest model on Instagram. ​​While another one said that Charly should stay with curly hair for a long time. One fan also pointed out that the new hairdo changed her entire appearance and made her look really different and even sexier.

Prior to posting the said pic, Charly shared a set of sultry snaps from the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) which took place in her hometown of Los Angeles.

Loading...

In the snaps, the hottie was featured wearing a barely-there black bandeau bra which she paired with orange shorts for a very trendy look. She could be seen lying close to a mirror to pose for the camera. The pic in question garnered more than 96,000 likes which shows her ever-increasing social media popularity.

Per an article by Famous Birthdays, Charly is not only a model but she is also well-known among her fans for being a professional DJ. As a child, she played competitive soccer for 12 years and competed in track for four years. She won first place in the Diamond Kid Triathlon and also took first place in a surf competition while she was living in Costa Rica.