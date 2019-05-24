Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Ava Faces Big Questions After Stunning Ryan Cliffhanger Moment

General Hospital spoilers tease that Friday’s cliffhanger will pave the way for some wild twists and turns in the week ahead. Ava had spent months anticipating a face-off with Ryan and she finally got it. However, it ended in a way that nobody anticipated.

As General Hospital viewers saw during Friday’s show, Ava held a gun on Ryan throughout much of the episode. Curtis figured out where the two were located, thanks to some information from Lucy, and he intervened before Ava could do away with Ryan.

Desperate to get Ryan to donate a kidney to Jordan, Curtis did get to the cabin before Ava could follow through on her plans to shoot the man who took advantage of her all of these past months.

Ryan smirked at Ava as Chase and the other PCPD officers arrived and took him into custody. Curtis explained the need to take Ryan back to Port Charles alive, but ultimately, Ava couldn’t let the man who took Kiki away from her just walk away, thinking he had the upper hand.

Ava grabbed the knife that Ryan had brought into the cabin and stabbed him in the back. This led to shocked looks on everybody’s faces, with the stunning move setting the stage for a wild next episode.

Unfortunately, due to the Memorial Day holiday, a new episode of General Hospital will not be airing on Monday, May 27. That means that anxious viewers will need to wait until Tuesday, May 28, to see what happens next.

Ava holds Ryan's life in her hands. But what would Kiki want her to do with him? @MauraWest @thejonlindstrom

An extremely emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/V8xEsNBXXi — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 24, 2019

The sneak peek shared at the end of Friday’s show revealed that Ava will be taken to the PCPD and it looks like she’ll reach out to Scott for help. He’ll caution her that she probably needs to root for Ryan to survive this attack, but no matter what happens, at this point she’s in a heap of trouble.

Will Ryan survive? General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps hint that it may be touch-and-go as the week starts off. Ava will be in waiting mode and Curtis will stay by Jordan’s side.

What hasn’t been addressed yet is how Curtis thinks he’ll manage to get Ryan to agree to donate his kidney. Ryan may try to angle for a deal from prosecutors if he survives Ava’s attack. Granted, given his past, he’s not typically one to compromise on anything.

Loading...

Ryan can't help himself and Ava's isolation is almost too good to be true. What does she plan to do with him?

A thrilling, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @thejonlindstrom pic.twitter.com/BXrbX5EgzE — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 23, 2019

One hint about what lies ahead comes via the General Hospital spoilers available for the episode airing on Thursday, June 6. Apparently, Jordan will wonder about Ryan, but that tidbit doesn’t reveal whether he’s alive and in custody or dead.

It does sound as if Jordan will get her transplant and recover, though, as she’s slated to tackle a new investigation with Curtis over the summer. What becomes of Ryan after what happened at the cabin? Additional General Hospital spoilers about this storyline should emerge in the next few days with fans having a lot to look forward to in the coming week of shows.