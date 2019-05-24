Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Latest Instagram Post

Model Chrissy Teigen flaunted her enviable figure in a recent post to Instagram Friday, and her followers were loving it.

In the photo, the beauty showed off her insane cleavage in a floral bikini top that featured tropical colors, which she paired with a hip-hugging red skirt. She accessorized the look with gold earrings and bracelets. Her highlighted hair fell in loose curls around her face as she gave the camera a sultry look.

Teigen’s fans commented on how she looked beautiful in the shot.

“Goddess! Like the Marilyn Monroe of today,” one user wrote.

In the photo’s caption, the model said she was happy to be the cover girl for PorterEdit by Net-A-Porter, adding that she had a fun day with an amazing crew.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, Teigen said she never felt like a real model.

“I made consistent money working for catalogues and websites, where they didn’t care if your eyes were open or closed, because you didn’t even see my face. I was modeling the back of a shirt with words on it,” she said, adding that it was the “least glamorous way to model.”

The co-host of Lip Sync Battle explained that for a time, she shared a two-bedroom apartment with five other people and slept on the sofa. She lived with other models who were just trying to break even.

The mother of two has come a long way since those days. No longer working to make ends meet, the Sports Illustrated model enjoys a variety of accomplishments, including being featured by Porter.

It was announced earlier this week that Teigen will star in a courtroom show called Chrissy’s Court. The show will air on Quibi, which is short for quick bites. Entertainment Weekly reported that the show would be like Judge Judy, where Teigen would preside over real small claims cases, noting that her verdicts would remain legally binding. The court’s bailiff will be none other than Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen. Fans can look for the show to air in April of 2020.

Teigen will also appear as a judge on NBC’s Bring the Funny, which premieres on July 9.

“I can’t believe how lucky I am. My job was to show up every day and let people make me laugh,” she said in regards to being part of the comedy.

Fans wanting to keep up with Teigen can follow her Twitter account, where she keeps her 11.2 million followers entertained with everything from political commentary to videos of her children feeding their pet hamster lettuce.