John Travolta’s Daughter, Ella Bleu, Credits Her Father For Being ‘The Best’ Mentor In Her Acting Career

Ella Bleu Travolta is following in the footsteps of her famous parents.

The 19-year-old will star alongside her father and Samuel L. Jackson in the upcoming thriller The Poison Rose. This is expected to be the teen’s breakout role but in the past, Ella also landed a small part in the film Old Dogs, which came out in 2009. In a new interview with People, the black-haired beauty shares that she always had an inkling that she would become an actor because when she was little, she loved performing for her father and mother — actress Kelly Preston.

“In our house in Maine we have this stage area set up with a little red curtain and my friends and I would perform there…We did (everything), from the Hulk to Christmas shows and one year we all played different ‘Housewives of Maine.'”

As her career blossoms, Ella credits both of her parents for being influential in what she calls “the family business,” noting that both Kelly and John have been great givers of advice. But the 19-year-old specifically credits John for lending his ear and being on set to give her advice whenever she needed it.

“It helped so much having my dad there,” she shared. “It was so comforting and he’s the best mentor ever.”

Even if Ella didn’t choose to follow in the footsteps of her famous folks and dip her feet into acting, she assures readers that Preston and Travolta would be incredibly supportive in whatever career path that she would have chosen, noting that they are very “proud” of her. And with the newly-established career, Travolta decided to join the world of Instagram to help promote all of her upcoming projects.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the actress made her social media footprint with her first post on the social media platform. In the seconds-long clip, Ella looks like a spitting image of her famous father. The teen wears her long, dark locks pulled behind her ears while rocking a face full of subtle yet beautiful makeup, including eyeliner and lipgloss.

Ella is all smiles in the short little clip, explaining to fans that she is so “excited” to join Instagram, and she can’t wait to share her journey with fans. Since she joined Instagram, the budding actress has already amassed an impressive following of over 49,000 and that figure continues to grow every minute.

Fans can catch Ella in The Poison Rose, which hits theaters on May 24.