Beth Chapman Shares Message About Almost Quitting, Refusing To Give Up In New Instagram Post

Beth Chapman continues to fight the return of her cancer, and fans of the Dog the Bounty Hunter star know that she has admitted that this has been a truly difficult challenge. In her latest Instagram post, Chapman shared a message of inspiration — one that touched on her faith at the same time.

On Friday afternoon, Chapman shared a post via Instagram, one that her fans flocked to embrace. Beth didn’t add any kind of caption of her own, but this didn’t really seem necessary. The message in the photo seemed to share exactly what the Dog the Bounty Hunter star had on her mind.

Given how intense Beth’s cancer battle has been over the course of the past few months, it would be understandable if she did have times where she felt she was ready to quit fighting. The cancer is said to be incurable, and it has been clear — via other social media posts — that the disease has taken a serious toll on Chapman.

Despite the serious health challenges she is facing, Beth has been filming her new show with her husband, Duane, an upcoming series titled Dog’s Most Wanted. She has been spending time with family, attending events, and doing her best to keep pushing forward.

Along with the message about quitting, the post of Beth’s included a Christian verse. Chapman’s followers quickly posted hundreds of supportive comments, many fans adding their own religious sentiments.

Chapman has more than 450,000 followers on Instagram, and thousands showed their support by liking this latest post in less than an hour of it having been shared. In addition, more than 420 people commented on the post — urging Beth to keep fighting and noting that they were praying for her.

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans know that Beth can be pretty outspoken, and that was clearly the case recently in regards to Mother’s Day — and her stepdaughter, Lyssa. As The Inquisitr shared, the two women got into a battle of sorts on social media, and Beth said that she wasn’t going to let anybody else tell her how to handle her business.

Luckily, that fiery attitude and determined spirit will surely serve Chapman well as her battle progresses. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star clearly isn’t ready to leave her loved ones, and this latest Instagram post suggests that she will push hard to stay with them for as long as she can.

It’s not yet known when Duane and Beth Chapman’s new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, will premiere, but they have been filming for a while now — and everybody is anxious to check it out.