‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Kid Visited Joe Giudice On His Birthday, Joe Gorga Shares Details

Joe Giudice is in ICE custody.

Teresa Giudice and her four daughters visited her detained husband, Joe Giudice, on his 47th birthday.

On May 23, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s brother, Joe Gorga, confirmed the news of their visit during an interview with Us Weekly. The interview took place at the opening of Marble Downtown in New York City.

“They’re able to get in! But it’s harder, it’s a tougher spot,” he explained of the immigration detention center where Joe Giudice is currently located.

According to the report, the visit may have marked the first time Giudice and her daughters — including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — have seen Joe since he was first taken into custody by ICE. As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, Joe was taken into ICE custody immediately after he was released from prison, in March of this year.

Prior to the visit, Us Weekly was told that Giudice and her family were only able to communicate with Joe by phone as he awaited a decision on his ongoing deportation case.

“It’s very hard. There are very strict rules,” Joe Gorga told the magazine of visits to the Pennsylvania facility. “They can go back. It just takes time. A stay means you’re able to stay in the country but still in a prison while you’re going through the immigration.”

In October of last year, a judge ordered Joe Giudice to be deported back to his native Italy after his 41-month prison sentence was complete. One month later, Joe Giudice and his attorneys filed an appeal. While that appeal was ultimately denied, he filed another motion to have his case re-examined — and now, he’s awaiting a judge’s ruling on that motion.

According to Joe Giudice’s brother, the ongoing struggles of Joe’s case have been “really, really rough” on his children.

“They’re really hurt. The girls are really hurt,” he said.

As her husband continues to face legal hardships as he attempts to remain in the United States with his family, Giudice and her co-stars have been hard at work on filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10. As for whether or not Joe’s drama will be included in the upcoming episodes, that is hard to say. However, it’s safe to say that Giudice will address the issues of his impending deportation during the new season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 is currently in production, and is expected to begin airing on Bravo TV sometime later this year.