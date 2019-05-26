American Swimsuit Model Anna Katharina Flaunts Perfect Bikini Bod On Instagram

American model Anna Katharina is well-known among her fans for her beautiful facial features as well as for her insane bikini body that she loves to flaunt.

And knowing that her Instagram followers eagerly wait for her to post new sexy pics, Anna seems to be quite fond of surprising them every now and then. To that end, she often drops skin-baring snaps to heat up her page — a move that always wins her tons of compliments from her admirers.

The current weekend is no exception, as Anna took to her page and posted a new bikini snap that sent temperatures immediately soaring.

In the photo, the 27-year-old model could be seen sitting on a sandy beach, donning a skimpy bikini that allowed her to display her incredible cleavage. And not only that but the stunner also showed off her amazing abs and taut stomach.

Anna let her blond tresses down and applied minimal makeup to pull off a very sexy and beachy look. She decided to ditch her accessories, keeping it simple and sexy. As of this writing, the pic garnered more than 17,000 likes and close to 300 comments wherein fans and followers showered the hottie with various complimentary comments and phrases.

One person, for instance, called Anna “a true goddess,” while another one said that Anna has the “most incredible body on Earth.” Another fan opined that there are so many bikini models on Instagram but Anna is the only one who is “beautiful from top to bottom.”

Prior to posting said pic, Anna treated her admirers to yet another sultry bikini picture that showcased her amazing body and made her fans go wild with excitement.

The model donned a barely-there pink bikini that accentuated her amazing figure, particularly her long legs, as she stood at a beach, leaning over a fence to pose for the camera.

In terms of her aesthetics, Anna wore a full face of makeup comprising of a rose pink lipstick, pink eye shadow and lots of mascara. The risqué snaps amassed more than 30,000 likes and close to 600 comments as of this writing.

Although Anna rose to fame through her Instagram posts, she has also been featured in various publications like Viva Glam, B-authentique and TransWorld Motocross.

Anna was also selected as the winner of Viva Glam magazine’s model search. In an interview with the outlet, Anna revealed that she was still studying when she started modeling and it was a bizarre experience for her to go back to school after modeling.