Highest-Paid Reality Stars Of 2019 Revealed In Latest Rich List

Reality television seems to be the way to make money right now. Whether it’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Teen Mom franchise, or watching those bachelorettes find love, the world seems enthralled by reality TV. Radar Online has ranked this year’s 21 highest-paid reality stars, and the May 24 report presents plenty of well-known faces. While rankings aren’t reflective of salaries per season or per episode, they do offer an insight into just how much these celebrities are worth.

Unsurprisingly, the Kardashian family and the Jenner clan fill the top 10 places. Taking top slot with her $1 billion net worth is Kylie Jenner. The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is likely richer from her Kylie Cosmetics empire than she is for featuring on the E! show. Following Forbes‘ 2018 report of Kylie being worth $900 million, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner was announced as the world’s youngest billionaire earlier this year, per a separate Forbes report.

Kylie’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, ranks second. Her $350 million net worth stems from a decade’s worth of reality appearances, countless endorsements, and her best-selling KKW Beauty cosmetics and fragrances. While Kris Jenner’s $60 million net worth places her fifth on the list, the third and fourth slots are taken up by celebrities outside of the Calabasas-based clan. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Lisa Vanderpump — and her $75 million fortune — rank third. The Bachelor star and property heir Andrew Firestone ranks fourth, boasting $50 million in riches.

Earlier this year, Kris Jenner revealed that her daughters can command quite a hefty fee for their promotional posts, per her CBS Sunday Morning interview.

“My daughters are constantly getting offers to post something for a company, or a brand, on social media. They have a fee for a post, or a fee for a story, a fee for Facebook. They have a fee schedule.”

With net worths between $25 million and $40 million, the second half of the top 10 wealthiest reality stars includes Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian — as well as their younger sister, Kendall Jenner. Likewise included are Basketball Wives star and wife to Shaquille O’Neal, Shaunie O’Neal. The Hills star Lauren Conrad also makes an appearance on the list.

Radar Online‘s top 21 earners also included The Real Housewives of New York‘s Bethenny Frankel, Jersey Shore star Paul DelVecchio, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s NeNe Leakes.

Loading...

Parenting-based shows also featured on the list. 19 Kids And Counting‘s Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar rank 15th. Teen Mom OG‘s Farrah Abraham ranks 16th. Taking 21st spot — with a net worth of $3.5 million — is The Hills star Whitney Port.

Suffice it to say that many of the list’s faces are worth an absolute fortune. That said, with hundreds of millions of viewers taking to their couches to tune into reality shows, there’s clearly a demand for these high earners.