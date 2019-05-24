Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Goes Braless Under Sheer White T-Shirt In Sizzling New Photo

Josephine Skriver made it to Monaco to attend her first-ever Formula One race at the upcoming 2019 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, May 26, and she is sharing her excitement with her Instagram fans. On Friday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to make the announcement while pairing it with a sizzling photo of herself in a sheer, white T-shirt as she poses in front of a few sports cars.

In the photo in question, the Danish beauty is standing in front of two Lamborghinis — a fiery red and an electric purple — as she rocks a casual, yet sexy ensemble consisting of a simple semi-sheer white T-shirt crop top that suggests the model is not wearing a bra underneath. She teamed her top with a pair of shiny, black pants with a latex-type of fabric that sits just below her bellybutton, exposing her incredibly toned abs. The 26-year-old model completed her look with a pair of black stilettos that further accentuated her legs.

Skriver is standing with her legs slightly apart as she folds one arm across her stomach and bends the other one up. The model accessorized her look with a pair of cat-eye black shades as she faces the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Skriver shared with her almost 6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 53,000 likes and over 230 comments in under an hour of being posted — paving the way to become a popular post. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their excitement over her attending the famous car race.

“OMGGGGG IM JEALOUSSSSS,” one user raved.

“A billion standing in front of millions,” another one chimed in, adding a fire emoji and a red heart.

Before setting off to the principality, Skriver was in France where she attended several premieres during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, which started on May 14 and goes through Saturday, May 25. As The Daily Mail recently pointed out, Skriver attended the premiere of Oh Mercy! on Wednesday afternoon, during which she commanded attention in a backless white jumpsuit, including a pair of wide-leg trousers and an incredible turtle-neck cape.

Throughout the week, the model took to her Instagram feed to share the different glamorous looks she rocked during the famous film event.