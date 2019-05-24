Olivia Jade’s Friends Reportedly ‘Shocked’ By Split From Boyfriend Jackson Guthy

Olivia Jade Giannulli is living the single life these days as she continues to cope with her parents’ involvement in the widespread college admissions scandal earlier this year. Rumors began to circulate two weeks ago that the 19-year-old social media influencer had broken up with her boyfriend, 23-year-old singer Jackson Guthy. A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Friday that Olivia is indeed single now, but the split came as a shock to her friends.

Olivia and Jackson began dating before news broke that the YouTube vlogger’s mother, famed actress Lori Loughlin, and father, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for allegedly joining a bribery scheme to get their daughters admitted to college. Specifically, the couple paid $500,000 in bribes to coaches and administrators at the University of Southern California to falsely recruit Olivia and their 20-year-old daughter, Isabella, as members of the crew team. Neither of the girls had previously participated in the sport.

The scandal put a great deal of pressure on Olivia and Isabella, who left school following their parents’ arrests. In addition, Olivia lost several business deals with brands like TRESemme, Hewlett-Packard and more. She stopped speaking to her parents and moved out of their home to stay with Jackson.

The source said that Olivia’s friends were shocked by the split because of the support she received from Jackson.

“He was actually great for her and was a real support,” they explained. “He’s pretty low key and wanted to help her stay out of the limelight and move on.”

Reports spread two weeks ago that Olivia and Jackson are no longer dating, but they are still friends and he continues to support her through this difficult time, according to Page Six.

“Whether it be the occasional coffee run or just being physically near her, he’s trying to be supportive,” a source revealed at the time. “It hasn’t always been easy, given the crazy amount of spotlight on them right now.”

Meanwhile, Isabella and her boyfriend, Nick Penske, also split this week as a result of the college admissions scandal. Both girls reportedly decided to end their relationships because the situation became “too much to deal with.”

Isabella has deleted most of her Instagram photos with Penske and unfollowed him, but Olivia is still following him, Us Weekly reported.

Olivia is still out of touch with her mother and is spending much of her time partying, while Isabella and Lori are very close, ET‘s source added.