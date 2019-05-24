‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Reveals Spoilers Regarding Which Suitor Caused Her To Cry The Most

The Bachelorette spoilers tease that Hannah Brown will shed plenty of tears this spring as she tries to find her future husband. She has already cried on occasion with previews showing that there are plenty of tear-filled scenes on the way. Now, Brown is opening up about which specific suitor was involved in these emotional experiences the most often.

Hannah talked with ET Online and shared a few buzzworthy Bachelorette spoilers. Viewers have seen that, in general, Brown has been playing coy in terms of sharing anything specific about how her season ends. However, she isn’t hiding that Luke Parker is connected to plenty of the times she cried during filming.

Parker received Brown’s first impression rose and he already declared that he was falling in love with her. Hannah was definitely smitten with Luke early on during filming, too, but The Bachelorette spoilers have hinted that this dynamic will face some complicated shifts in the weeks ahead.

As The Inquisitr has noted, Luke will get some pushback from Hannah during Episode 3 when it airs on Monday, May 27. He will get jealous as he sees her kissing other bachelors and he’ll push her buttons when he says he’s tired of waiting. Brown will tell him that he’s being cocky and that she doesn’t like that, but Bachelorette spoilers tease that this won’t seal his fate yet.

The Bachelorette admits that Luke was the person she developed her first “real, indescribable connection” with as filming started. However, his Episode 2 declaration in front of everybody that he was falling in love seemingly raised at least some mild red flags for her.

Now Brown admits that much of her journey this spring will revolve around this dynamic with Parker. Previews have shown that he will rub many of the other guys the wrong way and The Bachelorette spoilers share that this will concern Hannah.

Hannah will find it hard to resist the physical chemistry she shares with Luke. However, she will struggle to maintain a balance in connecting with the other guys too.

Not only that, but Brown has now seen some aggressive moments that happened between Parker and other guys during filming via previews that have emerged. She admits she didn’t know how extreme those conflicts were at the time.

While Luke was “sweet and gentle” with her and a “really good kisser,” The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that Hannah will see another side to him eventually. The Inquisitr has noted that some of the most explosive moments in the sneak peeks made available so far may just involve Parker pushing Brown too far late in the season.

Hannah didn’t explain exactly why Luke was the bachelor who made her cry the most during filming. However, she did tease that viewers would see for themselves as the episodes air.

Ultimately, Brown has shared that she’s happy with the experience and stronger as a result of it. The Bachelorette fans will be curious to see just what goes down between Hannah Brown and Luke Parker in the weeks ahead and it sounds as if it’s going to be a wild ride.