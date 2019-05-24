Fitness Model Ana Cheri Goes Down On All Fours In Racy Thong

Just when Instagram fans think they have seen the very best of Ana Cheri, they are once again surprised by her endless arsenal of jaw-dropping images.

On Thursday, the fitness sensation took to the popular social media platform to prove her capacity to surprise her legion of followers, sharing a series of sizzling snapshots in which she poses on all fours.

In the photos in question, the 33-year-old social media influencer is seen posing on the floor, both her hands and knees planted in place as she gets playful with her cat. In all three photos, Cheri is rocking an itty-bitty black thong that sits high on her hips, helping to draw the onlooker’s attention to her famous booty. Her backside is up in the air, thanks to the suggestive way in which she is posing. Cheri teamed her thong with a pair of matching black thigh-high socks and a light pink sweatshirt — the latter of which, according to the tag she included with her post and the logo embroidered across the front, is from Ignite.

In the series, Cheri is using the cords of her sweatshirt to play with her tabby, who uses its paws to try to snag them in the first and second photos. In the third snapshot, the kitty is on its stomach, lying in between Cheri’s hands.

In the series of snapshots most recently shared to Instagram, the model is wearing her brunette hair swept to the side, styled down in straight strands which cascade over her shoulder in front of her — partially covering her face. She is wearing a beautiful brown smoky eye that adds intensity to the color of her eyes, and depth to her gaze. The model is looking at the camera while flashing a smile in the first and third photos, while she looks down at the cat in the second.

The post, which Cheri shared with her 12 million-plus Instagram followers, quickly garnered more than 236,000 likes and over 2,500 comments in under a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her flawless physique, and to engage with her caption, in which she talks about anxiety.

“Dang girl!! So fire,” one user raved, completing the comment with a blazing fire emoji.

“Just looking fabulous,” another one chimed in, trailing it with a romantic red heart emoji.