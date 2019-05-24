‘Playboy’ Model Amberleigh West Goes Fully Topless On Mexico Beach

Traffic on Amberleigh West’s Instagram account is likely high today. Following topless snaps in Mexico’s scorched deserts, the Playboy model is now sharing snapshots of herself enjoying the country’s beaches. Her May 24 update is sending fans natural beauty, plenty of sunshine, and plenty of cleavage.

Today’s update comes as two pictures, and both see the model captured from the waist up. In the first image, the 27-year-old is gazing to her right. Sunlight is bouncing off her shoulders and side, and her arm tattoos are on show. Likewise visible is a healthy amount of chest – and while Amberleigh is fully topless, she has used her left arm to cover her modesty. Switching to a direct gaze and more frontal positioning, the second snap sees West block the sun with her left arm. Her right hand has formed an artsy shadow on her face, and her left hand is covering her breasts. In both pictures, West is flashing both sideboob and underboob.

An attractive blonde with Playboy credits to her name is unlikely to go unnoticed for long on social media — and thus, fan comments have been pouring in on her recent, sexy share.

“Awesome post what a great beauty,” one fan wrote.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous @amberleighwest,” another admirer added.

Common conceptions surrounding Playboy models might come complete with assumptions surrounding surgical enhancement and heavy makeup, but Amberleigh bucks the trend. This sensation channels natural vibes, a low-key approach, and a carefree spirit which manifests itself throughout her Instagram feed.

For West, life seems to be about the great outdoors, beautiful sunrises, and equally stunning sunsets. A quick scroll through West’s feed also pegs her as an ocean lover. Whether she’s soaking up some rays on sandy shores or swimming in open waters, this is a model who lives for the shoreline — and the water.

Amberleigh further stands out from her peers in terms of her promotional partners. Fellow Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is a 1st Phorm ambassador. Playboy‘s “Playmate of the Year” for 2007, Sara Underwood, is a Fashion Nova babe. While West will give her swimwear the odd shout-out — and doesn’t mind the odd promotional activity — she indulges these urges less frequently than some others. Given her 787,000 Instagram followers, Amberleigh has likely been approached by many brands looking to partner up.

Loading...

Likewise unusual for an Instagram model is her choice to showcase what appears to be a male partner. Brodie Moss (seen above) has been identified in previous posts from Amberleigh – and the two appear to be in a relationship.

With or without a man, however, West remains popular. Today’s post had racked up over 13,000 likes within one hour of having been posted. Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Amberleigh should follow her Instagram account.