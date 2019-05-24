‘Sports Illustrated’ 2019 Cover Girl, Camille Kostek, Shows Off Curves In Skintight Gray Dress On Instagram

Camille Kostek was recently spotted promoting the 2019 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition in a gray dress that showed off her hourglass figure. The cheerleader turned model is on one of the covers of the magazine while veteran supermodel, Tyra Banks, and soccer star, Ashley Morgan, are also cover girls.

It’s clear that landing the front of the magazine has been a triumphant milestone in Kostek’s career.

“A dream come true,” she wrote in the caption of the announcement on Instagram.“I’m trying not to cry of joy AGAIN as I simply write that little phrase. This is living proof to ‘trust the process’ ‘everything happens for a reason’ and ‘when the time is right…'”

Kostek previously admitted that becoming a model was difficult for her at first because she was told that she needed to lose a lot of weight. As TMZ notes, modeling agents would tell her that she needed to slim down before they would consider representing her. In an interview with Mark Dohner’s Livin’ Large podcast, she revealed that her boyfriend, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, encouraged her to take a different path.

“I was like, I just don’t want to do that. [Gronk] was like, ‘Do you even want a body like that?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t even want you to be like that,'” she said, as reported by TMZ.

So she decided to focus her modeling career around embracing her curves. She submitted a video to SI Swimsuit’s model search casting and became a rookie model in the magazine last year. Kostek told People Magazine that she was drawn to Sports Illustrated because they’re known for being more inclusive than the fashion world.

“They have always been that magazine that I’ve been able to relate to,” Camille said. “It wasn’t until I read SI Swim that I was like, ‘Wow, I love my freckles, I like my thighs, I like my curves.’

Kostek’s regularly shares her message of perseverance with her thousands of followers on Instagram. Her comments are often filled with reactions from fans who’ve been inspired to accept their curves and natural beauty. So, for many of her fans, Camille Kostek’s Sports Illustrated cover is more than a victory for her but a symbolic victory for curvy girls as well. She has come a long way from just being recognized as Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend to build a platform that’s all her own. It will be interesting to so see what she does with that platform after this high profile achievement.