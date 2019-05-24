Venezuelan Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Lowers Bikini Bottoms In Racy New Instagram Video

With more than 13 million Instagram followers, Michelle Lewin is the very definition of a social media sensation, a title that hasn’t come by chance. Late Thursday, the Venezuelan bombshell showed exactly why people can’t get enough of her when she took to the popular social media platform to share a racy video. In said video, she gets playful with her bikini bottoms while flaunting her sculpted, rock-hard body.

In the video in question, the 33-year-old fitness model parades her physique in front of the camera as she rocks an off-shoulder two-piece bikini. The black bikini boasts a straight-cut top, featuring a thin strap that goes over Lewin’s right shoulder. This design helps to accentuate the model’s cleavage while also showing off the strong structure of her decolletage. Lewin teamed her top with a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms which rest high on her sides, showcasing her hourglass figure by contrasting her full hips and slender midsection.

In the clip, the Maracay native tugs at the sides of her bikini bottoms in a way that highlights her jaw-dropping abs, powerful thighs, and sculpted biceps. The model lowers the sides of her bikini bottoms before she turns to the side in a way that emphasizes her booty. She then lifts up her bikini top slightly to further flaunt her chiseled stomach.

In the post, the model is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side, and it culminates in a perfect bob that falls toward her shoulders. She completed her look with black eyeliner on her upper and lower lids, adding a touch of mascara to give her brown eyes an added intensity. A light pink shade on her lips gives her overall aesthetic a softness that pairs beautifully with the darkness of her eyes.

The sexy share was viewed more than 1.4 million times, garnering about 225,000 likes and over 3,000 comments in under an hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness guru took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique, and to engage with her caption. In her caption, Lewin asked her followers how their fitness journey was going. She also offered up a bit of feisty inspiration, as well.

“You are an inspiration. Of course everything is possible,” one user wrote in Spanish, trailing the message with three flexed arm emoji.

“O M G [fire emoji] forever the Queen,” another admirer chimed in.