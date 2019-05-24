Venezuelan Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Lowers Bikini Bottom In Racy New Instagram Video

With more than 13 million followers, Michelle Lewin is the very definition of a Instagram sensation, a title that hasn’t come by chance. Late Thursday, the Venezuelan bombshell showed exactly why people can’t get enough of her when she took to the popular social media platform to share a racy video in which she gets playful with her bikini while flaunting away her sculpted, rock hard body that has helped her create her public persona.

In the video in question, the 33-year-old fitness model parades her physique in front of the camera as she rocks a black one-shouldered two-piece bikini that consists of a straight-cut top featuring a thin strap that goes over Lewin’s right shoulder, which helps accentuate the model’s cleavage while showing off the strong structure of her uncovered left shoulder line. Lewin teamed her top with a skimpy bikini bottom that sits high on her sides, showcasing her hourglass figure by contrasting the full hips and slender midsection.

In the clip, the Maracay native tugs at the sides of her bikini bottom in a way that shows off her jaw-dropping abs, powerful thighs and rock hard biceps. The model lowers the sides of her bikini before she turns to her side in a way that showcases her booty. She then lifts up her bikini top slightly to further exalt her chiseled stomach.

In the post, the model is wearing her blonde-dyed hair swept to the side as it culminates in a perfect bob that falls toward her shoulders. She completed her look with black eyeliner on her upper and lower lids, as well as mascara that gives her brown eyes an added intensity. A light pink shade on her lips gives her overall look a softness that pairs beautifully with the dark of her eyes.

The post, which Lewin shared with her whopping 13.4 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 1.4 million times, garnering about 225,000 likes and over 3,000 comments in under an hour of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness guru took to the comments section to praise her incredibly physique and to engage with her caption, in which Lewin asked her followers how their fitness journey was going.

“You are an inspiration. Of course everything is possible,” one user wrote in Spanish, trailing the message with three flexed arm emoji.

Loading...

“O M G [fire emoji] forever the Queen,” another one chimed in.