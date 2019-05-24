Gwen Stefani Will Reportedly Replace Adam Levine On ‘The Voice’ Season 17, How Does Blake Shelton Feel?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for nearly four years.

Gwen Stefani will reportedly be replacing Adam Levine on the 17th season of The Voice later this year.

Following Levine’s exit, a source is speaking to Hollywood Life and revealing how Blake Shelton, who has been dating Stefani for three and a half years, feels about his longtime friend’s exit and his girlfriend’s return.

“Blake is friends with Adam and that will not change. He’ll miss the banter with Adam, but Blake is going to love working with Gwen again,” the source dished.

As fans of the series well know, Levine and Shelton started off the show together years ago and are the only two judges who have maintained their coaching spot throughout the entirety of the series’ run. As for the rest of the spots, they’ve alternated between a number of other men and women, including Stefani, who appeared on three different seasons of the show.

Stefani first joined the show during its seventh season and later appeared on Season 9, where she struck up a romance with Shelton after splitting from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale months prior.

Stefani then appeared on the show’s 12th season and was also featured as a performer and a mentor during other seasons.

“Blake is looking forward to being tested by Gwen, because that’s going to add a real fun element to the show,” the source added.

After Levine’s exit was announced, executives of The Voice reportedly said it was a “complete no brainer” to bring Stefani back to the show because it’s always fun to have her appearing alongside her boyfriend.

“Gwen was the clear and best choice,” they said.

Because Levine and Shelton have been so close to one another over the past several years, Stefani is also close to Levine and she and Shelton often spend time with Levine and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo.

While Stefani and Shelton aren’t engaged quite yet, they’ve been faced with tons of rumors claiming they will soon wed, and others that suggest Stefani is expecting, in recent years. They’ve also been acting as a family with Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5, who she shares with ex-husband Rossdale.

“Blake and Gwen spent Easter together as a family because Gwen and the kids think of Blake as a father figure,” a source told Hollywood Life last month. “They respect and love him and are very appreciative of him being there for them.”

The Voice Season 17 will air sometime this fall.