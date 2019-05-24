Princess Charlotte Will Attend St. Thomas’ Battersea With Prince George In The Fall

Kensington Palace is confirming that in September, Princess Charlotte will begin attending school with her older brother, Prince George. The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton will enter into St. Thomas’ Battersea school’s “reception year.”

Town & Country says that the school’s headmaster, Simon O’Malley, released a statement to welcome the little princess to her brother’s elementary school for the fall term.

“We are delighted that the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother Prince George at Thomas’s Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

The school is known for its emphasis on kindness, with a coed student body of 560 boys and girls. Princess Charlotte previously was enrolled at Willcocks Nursery School, also in London, but she is now making the transition to a primary school.

On the website for St. Thomas’ Battersea, the focus is on making a positive contribution to the world.

“We hope that our pupils will leave this school with a strong sense of social responsibility, set on a path to become net contributors to society and to flourish as conscientious and caring citizens of the world.”

At age 4, Princess Charlotte is growing up fast, and to hear Prince William explain it, their family life and getting ready for school each morning is rather similar to families in general, reports The Inquisitr. On a recent trip to Blackpool, Prince William met with a group called Dads 4 Life and talked about the new, strange world of braiding hair.

The prince said for a long time it was a mystery until he started watching braiding tutorials on YouTube, which helped him up his hairstyling game. He joked that he doesn’t have enough hair left himself to practice on.

“I can do [3-year-old Princess Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!”

The Duke of Cambridge says that it’s all hands on deck in the morning, and he can man all of the stations, from doing Princess Charlotte’s hair to changing diapers. He admits that being a father of three is a big change, but like everything, you have to find your own rhythm and not let all of the new things shake you.

Prince William also meets with a new dad’s group in London that share basic baby care skills in a local barbershop.