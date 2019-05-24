Olivia Culpo Flaunts Legs For Days In Strapless Tulle Gown

Olivia Culpo is loving the Ermanno Scervino look. While in France for the acclaimed Cannes Film Festival, the gorgeous model showcased two jaw-dropping designs from the Italian fashion house in the span of a single day.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Olivia made a memorable public appearance in Cannes on Thursday afternoon, taking to the streets of the picturesque Drench Riviera town in a snug, curve-hugging beige leather dress by the famous haute couture designer.

Hours later, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model slipped into yet another sizzling Ermanno Scervino gown before heading to the hotly anticipated amfAR gala. Rising up to her fame as one of the best-dressed supermodels in the business, Olivia slayed the red-carpet look in a fabulous tulle minidress, turning heads at the prestigious event.

The 27-year-old stunner cut a glamorous figure in the spectacular dress – a sexy strapless number crafted out of pearl-gray tulle, which swathed her flawless curves in a silky embrace. Boasting a tight-fit bustier – one complete with a bandeau finish that showcased Olivia’s perfect décolletage – the revealing minidress featured a floor-length tulle overlay that doubled as a train, giving the outfit a gown-like look.

A photo posted to Instagram by the Ermanno Scervino label on Friday morning offered a detailed look at the incredible dress, one that seemed perfectly tailored for Olivia’s delicate-yet-voluptuous frame.

The former Miss Universe flaunted all of her best assets in the show-stopping dress. Aside from putting her generous cleavage on display, she flashed her long, lean legs in the dangerously short minidress. The daring design was complete with a dramatic thigh-high slit, which ensured that the elaborate tulle train remained parted in the front, giving an ample view of Olivia’s endless pins.

The ravishing supermodel looked every inch the siren in the seductive gown. The curve-clinging number beautifully accentuated her hourglass figure, highlighting her narrow waist and sinuous hips. To really make the dress pop, the dark-haired beauty added height to her frame with a pair of elegant strappy heels. She added glitz to her look with an entire collection of sparkling accessories, including a massive silver chain around her neck, matching chain-link earrings, and a statement ring on her finger.

Her dazzling gown aside, Olivia also put a lot of effort into her hairstyle, rocking the amfAR red carpet with a tight, sleek look. The Rhode Island native pulled back her raven tresses into a chic low bun, which she wore with a mid-part to emphasize her sculptural features.

To show off her magnificent red-carpet look, Olivia took to her Instagram page earlier today to post a short video of herself modeling the breathtaking tulle gown. Shot upon her arrival at the prominent charity event, the clip showcased the exquisite dress in all of its glory, while also giving an impressive look at Olivia’s distinguished modeling chops.