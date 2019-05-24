Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Goes Braless In Revealing New Photos

Georgia Fowler isn’t leaving too much to the imagination in her latest series of social media photos. As fans of the Victoria’s Secret model know, the bombshell has one of the best bodies in the business, and she’s definitely not afraid to show it off in a wide range of outfits on Instagram. While the model is used to posing in both bikinis as well as lingerie, she’s also proving that she looks spectacular in just about anything else.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the stunner shares a series of photos of herself from a recent shoot. In the black-and-white photos, the 26-year-old poses against a dark-colored background while going braless in a revealing white tank top. The model looks stunning while rocking very subtle makeup for the shoot. She pairs her look with a long, silver-chained necklace, and she wears her long, dark locks down and slightly messy.

Since the post went live, Fowler’s 900,000-plus Instagram followers have gone bananas, giving the images over 19,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments, a number that seems to be growing by the minute.

Over the past few years, Georgia has posed for a number of spreads and has granted countless interviews on different topics. Last year, the stunner sat down for an interview with Vogue and chatted about her career, which takes her all over the world.

“My favorite thing about having to travel so much for work is to just drive around city and be able to see different sights,” she shared. “I like taking in the different cultures in the way that people dress differently in different cities, too. It’s not all like Paris, you know.”

Fowler started modeling when she was just a teenager but since her career began, she says that she has learned a lot on her journey, noting that she wishes in the past she would not have taken every critique so personally. The beauty then went on to explain that now casting is about much much more than just looks, and it’s better to just take things with a grain of salt.

“You can’t be everyone’s favorite, so you shouldn’t even try and change yourself.”

For fans who want to keep up with all of Georgia’s stunning shots, they can give her a follow on Instagram.