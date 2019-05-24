‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Billie Lee Comes To Lisa Vanderpump’s Defense Amid Transphobia Allegations

Billie Lee is a transgender reality star.

Billie Lee is speaking out amid emerging allegations suggesting her SUR Restaurant boss and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, is transphobic.

Following an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this week, Billie took to Twitter to defend Lisa against the claims, which were prompted by a comment Lisa made about her co-star, Erika Jayne, tucking.

“I have to say [Lisa Vanderpump] has always supported me and my trans experience,” Billie wrote. “She has one of the biggest hearts ever. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my fairy god mother. Our allies don’t come perfect and it’s our responsibility to educate them.”

Billie began working at SUR Restaurant, as a hostess, during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules. She then established a close relationship with Lisa. Then, when the series returned for a seventh season, Billie began sharing more details — and history about her life as a transgender person.

While some — including Lisa Vanderpumps’ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Rinna — accused Lisa of being transphobic due to her comment about Erika tucking, Billie doesn’t believe she is transphobic at all. Because of Vanderpump’s work in West Hollywood with the LGBTQ community, many fans are confused as to why anyone would believe the restaurateur to be transphobic.

After Billie’s tweet was shared, Lisa, who apologized for her controversial comments shortly after they were made, re-tweeted the message to her own fans and followers.

Loading...

In a statement to press earlier this week, Lisa said she regretted the comments she had made while chatting about Erika in a cast confessional. Vanderpump would go on to detail that she did not intend to offend anyone. The entrepreneur and reality TV star then pointed out that she’s done her best to support the LGBTQ community.

“It was not my intention to belittle the trans community with my poor choice of words directed toward Erika,” Lisa told Page Six in a statement. “I have nothing but respect and love for trans people around the world, as I have been a staunch supporter, provided employment offered emotional support and championed LGBTQ issues. With recent news of trans women losing their lives for living their authentic truth in a world of discrimination and hate, I never want to diminish the very real pain and struggle that trans people go through every day.”

To see more of Lisa and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. The show airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.