Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Smolders In Barely-There White Leotard

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley just landed the cover of a popular tattoo magazine, and the new photo is driving her followers wild on Instagram. Jenni shared the cover to her social media page Thursday afternoon, which featured her in a shiny white leotard that didn’t cover much of her impressive figure.

Jenni was crouched down in the photo, balancing on one knee as she bit the nail of her index finger. Despite the fact that her tattoos were supposed to be the focus of the photo, Jenni’s body clearly stole the show. The mom of two’s legs seemed to go on for days and were perfectly bronzed for the Tattoo Society photo shoot. The new post reached almost 100,000 likes in less than a day with hundreds of comments where followers praised her body.

The 33-year-old’s left sleeve was front and center of the magazine cover, and fans may never have looked into the detail of the intricate tattoo before. A closer look will reveal Belle and Beast from Beauty and the Beast, her son Grayson’s face, and Ariel and Eric from The Little Mermaid.

Jenni explained the meaning of her Disney tattoos in 2016 (via Elite Daily).

“[The theme behind the tattoos] is sort of like ‘Happily Never After.’ I took my four favorite Disney love stories and flipped them so they are more rooted in reality. So with Ariel and Eric, Eric is looking away like he wants nothing to do with her and Ariel is looking at him with desperate puppy eyes. For Beauty and the Beast, he is a real beast.”

The Disney sleeve also features Sleeping Beauty, who has overdosed and her prince is crying over her dead body. Cinderella is also a part of the tattoo, who is being beaten by her prince. Jenni’s tattoo might be a little somber, but she wanted ink that really captured how she perceives relationships in reality.

Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and their respective princes can’t be seen in the magazine cover, and many other tattoos that Jenni has are hidden as well.

Jenni also has a cross on the upper right portion of her back which features praying hands, a tribute to her late grandfather on her ankle, a large fire-breathing dragon on her left rib cage, and her daughter Melani’s footprints on her left shoulder blade. Jenni’s estranged husband Roger Matthews also has Melani’s footprints and his own version of the “Happily Never After” tattoo.

Jenni is expected to appear on Season 3 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation later this year.