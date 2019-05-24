WWE Rumors: Only One Superstar In The Money In The Bank Ladder Match Knew About Brock Lesnar

The whole thing was kept secret from a lot of people in WWE.

When Brock Lesnar arrived at Money in the Bank and interfered in the main event Men’s Ladder Match, almost every single person in the arena was shocked. Earlier in the evening, Braun Strowman had taken out Sami Zayn, which left one spot open in the match, but no replacement came out to take it. As his music hit, there was only one person in the ring who even knew what was about to happen.

Fans had no idea that Lesnar was even at the arena, and they didn’t even know when they’d see him again on WWE television. He wasn’t expected to come back until WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on June 7, and even that was nothing but speculation.

The Men’s Ladder Match was going very well with all seven superstars giving it their all. Zayn had replaced Strowman in the match earlier in the week and the monster didn’t like that, so, he took out his replacement, which didn’t allow Zayn to participate.

That was early in the evening on Sunday and fans wondered throughout the whole pay-per-view who would step in. When the match started, no one took over that empty slot. By the time it was over, Brock Lesnar was sitting on top of a ladder and holding the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Fans were shocked. Superstars were dumbfounded. Everyone was confused. That is, everyone but Ali.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., reported that Ali was the only participant in the match who knew that Brock Lesnar was going to win. The look of shock on Ali’s face as he stood on top of the ladder wasn’t real, but the looks on the faces of the other superstars were indeed true.

As reported by The Inquisitr earlier in the week, early plans had Drew McIntyre winning the match and taking the briefcase. Obviously, all of that changed close to the PPV as it was Lesnar making the shocking return and winning it after only being in the match for a couple of minutes.

The superstars in the match were told by WWE that Ali was not winning the match but an “unannounced wrestler” would appear in the match. He was going to knock Ali off of the ladder near the end of the bout and grab the briefcase to win.

Right before the match started, Ali was told that it was going to be Lesnar winning. As Lesnar sat with the briefcase and the victory, the camera captured the expressions of the other superstars in the match, and Randy Orton looked truly bugged by the result.

The Inquisitr reported that Brock Lesnar is expected to announce his Money in the Bank cash-in on next week’s Monday Night Raw. Rumors are flying that he will announce his intention to cash in his shot against Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship at next month’s Super ShowDown.