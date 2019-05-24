Who Is Connor Saeli Of ‘The Bachelorette’ With Hannah Brown?

The Bachelorette viewers first met Connor Saeli during The Bachelor finale when he was one of five lucky men to receive an early introduction to Hannah Brown. Connor and Hannah have shared some steamy smooches since the filming of her season started, and spoilers tease that they will share more of them in Episode 3 when it airs on Monday, May 27.

Connor’s profile on ABC’s site notes that he is an investment analyst from Dallas, Texas. The 24-year-old was a competitive swimmer during his college days and The Bachelorette spoiler guru Reality Steve details that Saeli attended the Cox School of Business in Dallas at Southern Methodist University.

Saeli describes himself as a travel junkie, and he admits that he loves Justin Bieber. He is passionate about his family, and this Bachelorette contestant believes that he is a true gentleman.

The Bachelorette contestant notes via his Instagram page that he is 6 feet, 6 inches tall. Photos posted to Connor’s social media page show him with his parents and siblings at various outings, and he’s run at least one marathon. Saeli loves to stay active, embracing skiing, boating, working out, flying, and just about anything else that will provide a rush of adrenaline.

After finishing his degree at SMU, Connor went on to work at several financial companies. Most recently, Saeli’s LinkedIn page indicates that he was working at Goldman Sachs as a special situations group analyst.

Saeli details several different volunteer opportunities he embraced while in school. He worked on cleaning up a school in an underprivileged neighborhood, packed food for those in need, and sorted toys to be donated to sick kids. He also was involved in a project for the Shades of Pink Foundation and has helped kids in Dallas schools learn to read.

Will Saeli manage to develop a deeper connection with Brown as The Bachelorette continues? Spoilers detail that he will get a one-on-one date with Hannah during Episode 3, but this won’t exactly be a wild and crazy one.

Loading...

This upcoming date seemingly won’t spark Connor’s adrenaline junkie side, but it will give him a chance to grow closer to Hannah. The Bachelorette spoilers shared earlier via The Inquisitr suggest that Saeli will be receiving roses for a while this season, but viewers will have to tune in to see how far into Hannah’s journey he lasts.

Viewers are already smitten with Connor Saeli, and it looks like Hannah Brown is, too. The sparks will fly during Episode 3 of The Bachelorette, and fans will be anxious to see more of Connor and Hannah together.