Kourtney Kardashian Shares Cute Throwback Photo, Wishes Kim & Kanye Happy Anniversary

While Kourtney Kardashian wished her sister, Kim, and Kim’s husband, Kanye West, a happy wedding anniversary on Instagram, she also took the opportunity to share a cute throwback photo of her son on the big day.

In this picture, Mason is seated on the floor — asleep — in his tuxedo. Kourtney took a moment to explain the sweet story behind the photo.

The mom of three said that when it came time to walk down the isle, no one could find Mason. This was a pretty big deal, since he was the ring bearer. Kourtney said that they finally found him asleep under a table, in the building where everyone was getting ready.

She explained that the photo was her favorite from the couple’s big day. She added that Mason’s younger sister, Penelope, was just a baby that day — and added that she was pregnant with Reign, even though no one knew it at the time. Like all mothers, Kourtney lamented that fact that her baby was growing up so fast.

That certainly seems to be the case. Mason is now 9 years old. Kourtney’s second child, Penelope, is 7 — and Reign turned 4 in December.

Kourtney, 40, co-parents her children along with their father, Scott Disick. The couple split in 2015, but are trying to raise their kids together. Recently, on Kourtney’s blog, Poosh, the couple revealed that while co-parenting isn’t easy to do, they have reached a good place.

Last month, Mason made his debut on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. People reported that he appeared in his very first confessional, where he wished Kourtney a happy birthday. He said he had the coolest mom, adding that he loved everything about her. The little guy even admitted that his mom paid for his hip-hop classes and his PC, where he learned all the dances in the video game Fortnite.

The producers of the show said that Mason was the “the biggest ham” of the Kardashian clan, adding that since some of the crew members have been with the show for years, he has formed a relationship with them.

Kim reportedly said that the the youngster would continue doing confessionals, and while she had not seen any yet, she had heard they were funny and sweet.

Kim also shared some behind-the-scene photos from her big day. The couple were married in Florence, Italy, in a beautiful ceremony.

As The Inquisitr reported, the couple were spotted out on the town Thursday night, celebrating their anniversary.