Kim Kardashian Trademarks ‘Psalm West’ For Potential Future Business Ventures

Kim Kardashian is thinking ahead when it comes to her newborn son’s business opportunities. On Thursday, the reality star filed to trademark the name “Psalm West,” whom she and her husband — Kanye West — welcomed via surrogate on May 9, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Listed under Kardashian’s company Kimsaprincess Inc., the trademark covers 16 categories, including a variety of hair products. These items can range from accessories like barrettes, hair ties, twisters, chopsticks, scrunchies, pins, and wraps to hair extensions and ornamental novelty pins.

In addition, Psalm can use his name on a variety of skin and body care products, much like his mother’s KKW Beauty brand and his aunt’s Kylie Skin line, which launched just recently. His line can include lotions, cleansers, serums, facial oils, bubble bath, fragrance, and more. Psalm’s eventual business ventures might also include nail products, such as polish and polish removers.

Other categories filed under Psalm’s name include homewares, baby products, toys, entertainment services, clothing, diet supplements, and more, Fox News reported.

Kardashian also filed to trademark the names of her other three children, North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. She has not acted on the trademarks yet, but her kids will now be protected from people trying to use their names for profit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has not confirmed any plans to use Psalm’s name for a business.

Of course, Kim Kardashian is not the first Kardashian-Jenner to trademark her children’s names at such young ages. Kylie Jenner also filed to trademark her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster’s, name. Khloe Kardashian did the same for her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Kardashian and West announced, just over two weeks ago, that their baby had finally arrived. The mother of four took to Twitter to tell fans, “He’s here and he’s perfect.”

She later revealed that Psalm is the most “calm and chill” of all her kids.

The couple did not share their son’s name until a week later, when Kardashian posted the first photo of Psalm to her Instagram account. The moniker received mixed reviews from fans, but it holds a great deal of meaning for Kardashian and West, according to Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner. In a way, Psalm is a symbol of West’s recent connection with Christian faith.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” the momager told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”