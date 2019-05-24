Kim Kardashian’s Baby Picture ‘Staged,’ Kim ‘Aware’ Of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Controversy

Kim Kardashian’s May 17 Instagram update has taken an interesting turn. The now-deleted picture of Kim and Kanye Wests’s newborn son set out with a simple agenda – to finally announce the baby’s name, Psalm West, alongside sharing a photo of him. The resulting controversy, however, was quite unexpected.

Following immense backlash from concerned parents, Kim deleted the picture yesterday. As People reports on May 24, though, Kim is “aware” of the controversy caused by her photo.

The picture showed Psalm fast asleep, wearing a hat. He was lying on his back in a blanketed pod, with what appeared to be a crib bumper. As Manchester Evening News reported two days ago, the setting was “everything that goes against the advice of safe sleep experts.” A plethora of replies in the post’s comments section saw the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star slammed for potentially putting her baby in harm’s way. Twitter responses documented by HollywoodLife saw Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) mentioned – and the same critiques manifested across the 38-year-old’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. One Twitter user sent out their concern in a comment.

“FYI: You MUST take all that crap out of the crib & allow your baby to have a safe sleeping environment. This is cringeworthy at best & a SIDS trap at its worst. #SafeSleep Should be your choice. Not [the] best optics.”

Please follow safe sleep habits. It can reduce the risk of SIDS. Everything about this picture causes me anxiety. #SIDSAwareness #LostMyDaughterToSIDS #LoveTheKardashians — Lisa Mieras Barton (@LMierasBarton) May 18, 2019

People also reports a source saying that the snap may not have been as spontaneous as it seemed.

“It was a split-second, staged photo. As a mother of four, she very much knows her newborn safe in the crib. Again, it was staged for a photo.”

The suggestion that Psalm’s photo was “staged” may come as surprising to fans. While the Kardashian family is known for their posed snaps, something about Kim’s May 17 Instagram picture seemed the opposite of staged. It was delivered in the form of a text screenshot sent to Kanye West, and simply appeared to be the result of a new mother having photographed her sleeping baby in a spur of the moment scenario.

Nonetheless, Kim appears to have acknowledged the backlash – “negative comments about the photos of Psalm” were stated as having been recognized by the KKW Beauty founder, per People.

SIDS refers to the death of an infant — aged less than 1 year old — that remains unexplained, regardless of a full investigation. As Manchester Evening News reports, experts from U.K. charity The Lullaby Trust have advised of the risks posed by soft blanketing, pillows, and crib bumpers. Soft surfaces were stated to be a “risk factor” for SIDS.

Kim and Kanye welcomed Psalm earlier this month, via a surrogate. He joins older siblings North, Saint, and Chicago.