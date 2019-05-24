Kim Kardashian Celebrates Fifth Wedding Anniversary On Instagram With Beautiful Throwback Photos

It’s Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fifth wedding anniversary today and the reality TV star celebrated by sharing heartwarming photos from their big day on Instagram. Some of the photos included intimate behind-the-scenes shots of Kim in her wedding gown.

In a previous post, she revealed that all of their preparations that day did not go as planned.

“This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram. “We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn’t miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the [sic] isle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories.”

As Hello Magazine reports, their nuptials took place at an Italian fortress that was built in the 16th century. They said their vows in front of a wall of flowers which served as a barrier that stopped paparazzi from getting a glimpse of their ceremony.

Kim wore a bridal gown designed by Ricardo Tisci when he was the creative director at Givenchy. Six hundred wedding guests watched Kim and Kanye get married but there were some notable no-shows including Beyonce, Jay Z and Rob Kardashian.

After the ceremony, the bridal party ate dinner at an extravagant marble table on which they were served chicken, steak, salmon and tortellini, plus rosé and gold Armand de Brignac Champagne. For dessert, guests divvied up a white, seven-foot wedding cake that was filled with layers of fruit.

Kim is currently selling a makeup collection inspired by her wedding. It contains an eyeshadow palette, a nude lipstick, lipliner and gloss, plus a gold highlighter and pink blush. According to the announcement about the new collection on her Instagram page, the packaging will feature photos from her wedding day and will cost $100.

TMZ reports that Kanye and Kim went out for a celebratory anniversary date on Thursday night in Los Angeles. She wore a skintight, black mini-dress that showed off her bodacious hourglass figure.

The couple has a lot to celebrate. In the five years that they’ve been married, the Wests have added three children to their clan. Their youngest child, a boy they named Psalm West, was born via surrogacy two weeks ago.