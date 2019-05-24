Emma Bunton Is Worried She Will Fall Over In Her High Platform Shoes On The Spice Girls Tour

Tonight is the night that Emma Bunton and her three other bandmates will perform as the Spice Girls. The 2019 “Spice World” tour is set to kick off in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park.

According to Music News, Bunton has admitted that she’s really nervous about starting the tour. In an interview with Britain’s Heart Breakfast radio show, she revealed that she has butterflies in her stomach.

She also gave away information that she will be wearing high platform shoes on the tour again, a look which the band was known for. She explained why she’s anxious about performing in them.

“Because I’ve fallen over in them a few times,” she expressed after admitting her nerves.

“It’s so much fun, being back on stage with the girls. Literally, we giggle to ourselves and of course we make mistakes in the dress rehearsals.”

“I’ve remembered all the words and I’m just getting to grips with the choreography, so I think we’re there,” the “What Took You So Long?” chart-topper said.

Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, and Geri Horner will all be joining Emma on the tour. Unfortunately, Victoria Beckham will not due to other commitments.

On Instagram this morning, Beckham wished them good luck ahead of their first show back, per The Inquisitr.

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB #SpiceGirls #FriendshipNeverEnds,” she captioned her upload, as well as tagging all their usernames.

The official Spice Girls account commented on the post sending her love back.

“Always a Spice Girl,” they wrote with three love heart emojis at the end.

Ahead of the tour, Geri did a L’Oreal Hair ad campaign where she returned as a redhead and debuted her new look, which The Inquisitr reported.

“Ginger is back,” she announced, letting fans know that Ginger Spice has returned, which they were buzzing over.

For this comeback tour, the Spice Girls will go across the U.K. and Ireland and will visit London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, where they are scheduled to play to three massive crowds in a row. All the dates they have announced so far will be supported by British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne.

Earlier this week, the band showed what their huge stage will look like on each night of the tour, as reported by The Inquisitr.

On June 15, their legendary movie, Spice World will return to movie screens nationally across the U.K., which The Inquisitr revealed. The film was a huge box office success when it was first released in 1997, grossing $151 million.