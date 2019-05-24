Miranda Lambert Shares Rare Photo Of Handsome Husband In New Instagram Post

Miranda Lambert is bringing the hotness and cuteness to social media in her latest Instagram post.

As fans of the country singer know, Lambert shocked fans by marrying NYPD police officer Brendan McLoughlin in a secret ceremony earlier this year. Miranda shared the news with fans in a heartwarming Instagram post, calling Brendan the love of her life. But since the post back in mid-February, Lambert has not shared a ton of photos of her new hubby with fans on social media — until yesterday.

In her latest post, Miranda shared not one but three new photos, including one of McLoughlin. The first photo in the series shows Miranda snuggling up with a pooch that she says showed up at her farm last week. The singer sits on a wooden bench while holding the tiny pooch in her arms. She looks casual in a pair of sweats and a gray T-shirt while smooching the dog on the head in the adorable image.

The next image shows two pups sitting together on a dog bed and looking into the camera with curious looks on their faces. But it’s the last photo in the series that really has Miranda’s 3 million-plus followers talking. In the photo, Brendan stands in the couple’s barn holding both pups in his arms. The dapper police officer is all smiles in a pair of sweats and a black shirt that reads “DogPound.”

Since the photo was posted to her account, the 35-year-old’s followers have gone wild, giving the post 110,000 likes in addition to 1,100 comments and growing. While some fans took to the post to comment on the adorable pups, countless others couldn’t get over how handsome Miranda’s hubby is.

“The guy is just as cute!” one follower wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Very cute and handsome husband.”

“Omg…how cute,” another fan chimed in.

Loading...

It’s nice to see that Lambert is so happy following her highly-publicized split from Blake Shelton. As fans know, Miranda and Blake announced their divorce in 2015 and after that, the singer shied away from giving any interviews for her 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings. In an interview with Taste of Country, the singer opened up about her decision to skip the press part of her album release after going through such heartache.

“It was he** putting it on paper, putting my words on paper. So I didn’t want to rehash. I’d finally gotten to a place where I wasn’t sad anymore. All the sad moments were there, all the truths were right in those songs. All you had to do was listen. I didn’t need to say anything.”

Now, Lambert seems to be smitten with her new hubby and fans are incredibly happy for her.