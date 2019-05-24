Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Nude Bikini On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian looks stunning in a nude bikini, appearing in the latest post for her lifestyle blog, Poosh.

The Poosh Instagram account posted the sexy snapshot of Kourtney Kardashian to its feed on Friday morning. In the photo, the reality star is seen enjoying a snack as she soaks up some sun.

Kourtney is spotted rocking the skimpy bikini, one which shows off her ample cleavage and flat tummy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sports a deep tan as she sits on a boat and takes a bite out of a treat.

Kourt has her long dark hair parted to the middle, styled in loose strands that fall over her shoulder. She has a gold chain around her neck, and wears a minimal makeup look — one which includes a bronzed glow and dark eyebrows.

Black-and-white pillows and matching towels are seen flanking Kardashian as she gives a smile to the camera.

Crystal waters and a deep blue sky — one boasting a smattering of white clouds — can be seen in the background of the photo. Other seafaring vessels are also visible.

In the caption of the photo, the importance of taking a day off from dieting is stressed, as having a cheat day to indulge cravings could possibly be the thing that saves someone’s sanity — as well as their continued diet.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently posed in fun and flirty photos for the cover of Paper Magazine. However, inside the pages of the publication, she gets serious.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Kardashian reveals the thing she’s most proud of in her life, and it’s not her career or celebrity. Kourtney says her relationship with former boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she shares three children with, tops the list.

Kourtney reveals that she and Scott — as well as Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie — all have a great relationship, and that they can even go on vacation together with the kids.

“[That’s] probably the thing I’m most proud of. I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited,” Kardashian reveals.

“I’m not gonna make our kids miss out on things just because we couldn’t figure out how to be a couple, and by the way, I don’t think people will be able to live their lives if they do it that way maybe, so it’s not our [place] to tell other people how they wanna live,” Scott recently said in a video. In said video, he appeared alongside Kourtney, and they talked about their co-parenting relationship.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following the reality star on Instagram.