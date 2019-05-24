Khloe Kardashian Kisses Baby True, But Instagram Is Obsessed With The Refrigerator Behind Them

Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram updates have reached the point of predictability – in the best possible way. The 34-year-old regularly takes to the platform with her baby. Today is no exception. While Khloe’s May 24 Instagram picture shows her holding baby True and kissing her, something in the background is causing a stir.

Today’s double update sees Khloe with True in her arms. Both mother and daughter are clad in whites. While True is wearing a loose, white dress with matching flowers in her hair, Khloe is outfitted in a cut-off tee and jeans from her Good American clothing line. Indeed, the caption confirms the photo as being from a Good American photo shoot ” a couple months ago.” Who directed the shoot isn’t known. Their decision to include a refrigerator stocked with healthy foods is, however, more than clear. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is posing in front of chilled fruits, vegetables, juices, and water bottles with no labels.

Fans have been picking up on the background. One sent love, but their eye had clearly been drawn to the refrigerator, per their comment.

“That fridge is way to [sic] healthy for me love the pic tho.”

Another user seemed a touch frustrated, per their words.

“Why is there nothing but vegetables and unbranded water in your fridge.. that’s not normal.”

A quick swipe to the right shows the refrigerator’s contents more comprehensively.

The picture does not confirm whether or not the refrigerator belongs to Khloe. It does, however, point toward the healthy lifestyle that Khloe is known to lead. The appliance’s shelves showcase apples, nectarines, tomatoes, avocados, and beets among other produce. They’re shelved along with tubs of guacamole, pomegranate seeds, and a door containing Florida orange juice, eggs, and what appears to be apple cider vinegar.

For one fan, the “open fridge” was causing them “anxiety.” Then again, another wrote that it contained “all the good stuff.”

“There’s no way all the produce in your fridge isn’t going bad,” a separate user wrote.

Khloe has already shared the contents of her own refrigerator with her fans. Back in 2015, a “Khlo-C-D Fridge Tour” (seen above) offered in-depth insight into just what Khloe stocks her fridge with. Given that the “Fridge Tour” video showed brands such as Hellman’s, Nestle, Snapple, and Coca-Cola (and today’s post shows no brands), it can be assumed that the May 24 refrigerator may have been part of the shoot’s set.

Debatable as the refrigerator situation may be, this mother’s love for her daughter isn’t. Hundreds of comments pointed out how adorable the duo appeared. Khloe has 93.8 million Instagram followers.