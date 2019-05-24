Brielle Biermann Sizzles In Red Lacy Lingerie

Brielle Biermann is heating up social media yet again, this time with a new racy post which she shared to her Instagram Stories. People captured the whole thing, as Brielle posed in sexy red lingerie which consisted of a lacy bra and a thong. The Don’t Be Tardy star posed in front of a bathroom mirror as she took a video of herself wearing the hot outfit, one which certainly drove her followers wild.

The 22-year-old showed off her entire body — flashing her large chest and flat tummy — before turning around and revealing her thong to the camera. Brielle wore her long blonde waves down, and her tresses could be seen to feature some major pink accents. Her locks dropped down to her mid-torso as she playfully strung them through her fingers.

On Wednesday, Brielle also showed off her new pink locks on Instagram. In that video, Brielle was seen riding around in a car with a mystery man, the windows rolled down. The reality star was showing off her new hair color, and joked that she chose pink to match the shoes she was wearing. She then panned the camera to her footwear, which appeared to be pink fuzzy sandals that resembled slippers. She asked her fans if she should keep her new pink hair, or go back to being blonde.

“Keep it for a day and then go blonde forever,” one fan wrote.

“You could have polka dotted hair and still be beautiful. Do what makes you happy, Boo,” another admirer added.

Red Hot! Brielle Biermann Shows Off Her Figure in Sexy Thong Lingerie https://t.co/2I0qX9hGy1 — People (@people) May 23, 2019

The red lingerie look Brielle sported in her Instagram Stories didn’t show up at all on her actual feed, as she is keeping her posts a little more conservative these days. Her most recent racy post came at the beginning of April, as she was captured spilled out of an orange bikini top. A scroll through her Instagram feed illustrates that she rarely, if ever, shares lingerie photos. Most of her NSFW pics are of her in bathing suits, frequently posing in order to show off her curvaceous booty.

Brielle looked just like her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, in the new lingerie video. Recently, fans of both ladies have had a bit of a problem telling the two apart. Brielle’s younger sister, Ariana Biermann, also strongly resembles her mom. The three are currently referred to as triplets — mostly because of their plump pouts and blonde, wavy hair.

Loading...

Kim underwent a major shake-up as regards her hair color recently, having sported a very dark brunette wig. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, viewers delivered a verdict, via a poll, that they preferred her blonde tresses. Sooner rather than later, Kim was again seen with platinum locks.