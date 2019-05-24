Braless Emily Ratajkowski Puts Pert Derriere Front & Center In Sultry Instagram Pic

Emily Ratajkowski set Instagram on fire with her latest updates.

The brunette bombshell brought Instagram to its knees with a torrid photo shared on Thursday night. In the racy snapshot, the gorgeous Vogue model put her Internet-famous derriere on display in a very revealing nude dress, turning up the heat on social media in the process.

Posing in front of a mirror, Emily turned her back toward the camera to put her shapely posterior front and center. However, she ended up giving fans a 360-degree view of her curve-hugging dress, as was reported yesterday by The Inquisitr.

Her risqué photo earned her some viral attention on Instagram, garnering more than 1.1 million likes in addition to 4,700 comments. Given the spectacular success of her smoldering look, Emily continued in the same fashion on Friday, when she dropped yet another sizzling snap of her daring attire.

Earlier today, the 27-year-old stunner took to the popular social media platform to show off the skintight nude dress in a second photo. While the snapshot was very similar in composition to the previous one, it did, however, offer fans an extra look at the head-turning outfit – a floor-length, mermaid-style gown that clung to every curve in sight, highlighting the contour of her hourglass frame.

Emily certainly sent temperatures soaring in the spectacular nude dress a second time around. The jaw-dropping design featured a curve-hugging ribbed pattern, and boasted dramatic cut-outs that almost turned it into a backless gown.

Facing the mirror — just like she did in the previous shot — Emily flaunted her insane body in the tighter-than-skin number. Looking at her own reflection with a provocative gaze, the model exposed her bare back, showcasing the sinuous curves of her spine and taut waistline.

As she played with a rebellious strand of hair, Emily struck a sultry pose for the camera, showing off her dangerous curves in the mirror. Her sensual posture accentuated her sculpted hips and incredibly toned abdomen. At the same time, the dark-haired seductress pushed her pert booty to the forefront of the image, unabashedly displaying her curvy backside.

Loading...

As if that wasn’t risqué enough, Emily decided to add more spice to her look by going braless beneath the tight-fitting dress. The supermodel teased her busty assets through the snug number – one that managed to send pulses racing despite its conservative design, as covered earlier today by The Inquisitr.

Needless to say, Emily’s photo was very well-received by her 22.8 million Instagram followers, racking up over 110,000 likes within 15 minutes of having been posted. The sexy pic ended up amassing more than 300,000 likes — and a little shy of 1,000 comments — within the hour.

“Queen,” wrote one of her fans, ending their message with a sparkles emoji.

“The eighth wonder of the world!” quipped another Instagram user, adding a rose emoji and a heart emoji to their post.