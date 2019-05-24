Kara Del Toro Flashes Underboob In A Leopard Print Bikini And Then Stuns In A Sheer Plunging Gown

Kara Del Toro delighted her fans by posting a series of revealing snaps on Instagram over the past week, including several bikini pics and a photo wherein she rocks a plunging sheer gown.

The Texas native first shot to fame as part of a Carl’s Jr. commercial in 2016. Since then, the brunette beauty — who is signed with Elite Model Management — has modeled for publications like Maxim and companies such as Guess and Beach Bunny. She is also a social media star, boasting 976,000 followers on Instagram. Kara has also recently started vlogging on YouTube.

In one picture, she poses — sitting sideways — in a leopard print string bikini top and a matching sarong. The top seems to be slightly too small to contain her ample assets, and the result is that the Instagram sensation flashes some underboob. In the background, what appears to be a beach-side bar appears, surrounded by lush greenery.

The model completed the look with gold jewelry and side-swept hair. Her caption translates to “kittens” in English, which was fitting as the model was pictured gently stroking a black-and-white cat.

The picture was a big hit with her followers, and quickly garnered over 19,300 likes and 280 comments.

“Omggg you’re soooo gorgeousss!” wrote a fan in the comments.

“So beautiful,” seconded another.

This was not the first time that Kara had stunned in leopard print swimwear. In fact, earlier that week, she posted a picture in a similar bikini top, one which she paired with matching bikini bottoms and a headband. The fashionable cut of the bikini top showcased her bosom, and Kara added to the warm bronze color palette of the shot with gold jewelry and a light beige fan.

The picture, which was taken in collaboration with clothing brand Boohoo, accrued around 33,720 likes and 454 comments in short order.

Perhaps in honor of the warm weather, the Southern Belle uploaded a third update. This time she was captured modeling a neon green bikini. The set featured a square bandeau top and tiny string bikini bottoms. The model kept the look fashion-forward with a sleek bun and rounded glasses. She added another pop of color by eating a bright green apple in the shot.

Loading...

The picture, which was also a promotional collaboration with Boohoo, earned 26,530 likes and nearly 350 comments.

Last but not least was a picture Kara posted which featured her in a sheer plunging gown. The Instagram star looked chic as the gown showcased her killer cleavage and long legs.

The model was invited to premier of Always Be My Maybe, a new Netflix romantic comedy staring Ali Wong, Randall Park, and Keanu Reeves.