Prince Harry Is Smitten Over Baby Archie, Royal Pal Says: ‘The Duke Can’t Take His Eyes Off Him’

Prince Harry apparently can’t get enough of his newborn son!
Just two weeks after the Duke of Sussex’s wife, Meghan Markle, gave birth to their first child, Harry traveled to Rome for a charity polo match on behalf of his royal organization, Sentebale. Despite being away from his growing family for the first time, the royal looked happier than ever. A few of Harry’s fellow polo players revealed at the match that he has fallen head over heels for baby Archie Harrison.
Johnny Hornby, the Chairman of Sentebale, revealed to People that the Duke has an “incredible affinity” for children.
“He is a magnet for children,” Hornby said. “I didn’t think he could have appreciated children more than he did before, but I have seen a whole new involvement with them now that he is a father.”
Hornby also explained that Harry’s good friend, Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras, and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, visited the royal couple at their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor last week. During their visit, Harry reportedly “couldn’t take his eyes” off of Archie, and it was clear that he and Meghan were in a “sheer state of delight” over the baby’s birth.
Figueras also caught up with People at the Sentebale polo match. He told the publication that Harry is the type of loving father he was always expected to be.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke of Sussex played in the ninth annual @Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, held for the first time in Rome, Italy, to raise funds and awareness for Sentebale’s work supporting children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa. Co- founded by The Duke of Sussex in 2006 with Prince Seeiso, @Sentabale has worked for over a decade in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi to address the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people affected by HIV, providing them with the tools, peer networks, and education to lead healthy and productive lives. Eastern and southern Africa remain the regions most affected by the HIV epidemic – accounting for 45% of the world’s HIV infections. Lesotho and Botswana have the second and third highest infection rate of HIV in the world – with children often too afraid to access the life-saving treatment and care available, because there is still too much associated stigma. Sentebale’s core programme supporting children living with HIV reaches over 4,600 children and young people each month who are coming to terms with living with HIV through monthly Saturday clubs at local healthcare facilities, and 1,700 youth through residential week-long camps in Lesotho and Botswana. Last year alone, Sentebale’s youth volunteers aged between 18 and 24 delivered sexual and reproductive health education, including topics on HIV prevention in schools and communities to over 100,000 of their peers in Lesotho. Support from today’s match will help @Sentebale to expand these essential and life-transforming initiatives. To learn more about @Sentebale or lend your support, visit www.sentebale.org or if you’re in London on June 11th, please join us for the Sentebale Audi concert at Hampton Court Palace @historicroyalpalaces, more details can be also found on the @Sentebale website Photos: Chris Jackson, Delfina Blaquier
“He has always had a great love for children and a great understanding of them. I noticed that becoming a father has influenced him and his dedication and love for the project is now stronger than ever,” the polo player said.
Figueras added that Harry is very happy at this stage in his life, and that he is excited to see what’s to come for the prince.
Meghan gave birth to baby Archie on the morning of May 6, at the private Portland Hospital in London, according to CNN. The royal couple made it clear from the start that they would be raising their little boy away from the public eye. As such, the couple waited two days to host a very small photo call, and did not announce his name until later that week. After spending some time adjusting to life with a child, members of the royal family — and a few friends — began visiting the couple at Frogmore Cottage.
Harry did keep up with a few royal engagements after welcoming his child, having visited a local children’s hospital just days after Archie’s birth. He also traveled to the Netherlands for a day trip. This is the first time that the duke is staying overnight in another country since Archie’s birth, but Figueras can tell that Harry isn’t worried about the distance.
“He is a wonderful father and very present and he is here for an amazing cause,” he said.