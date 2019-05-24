Prince Harry Is Smitten Over Baby Archie, Royal Pal Says: ‘The Duke Can’t Take His Eyes Off Him’

Prince Harry apparently can’t get enough of his newborn son!

Just two weeks after the Duke of Sussex’s wife, Meghan Markle, gave birth to their first child, Harry traveled to Rome for a charity polo match on behalf of his royal organization, Sentebale. Despite being away from his growing family for the first time, the royal looked happier than ever. A few of Harry’s fellow polo players revealed at the match that he has fallen head over heels for baby Archie Harrison.

Johnny Hornby, the Chairman of Sentebale, revealed to People that the Duke has an “incredible affinity” for children.

“He is a magnet for children,” Hornby said. “I didn’t think he could have appreciated children more than he did before, but I have seen a whole new involvement with them now that he is a father.”

Hornby also explained that Harry’s good friend, Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras, and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, visited the royal couple at their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor last week. During their visit, Harry reportedly “couldn’t take his eyes” off of Archie, and it was clear that he and Meghan were in a “sheer state of delight” over the baby’s birth.

Figueras also caught up with People at the Sentebale polo match. He told the publication that Harry is the type of loving father he was always expected to be.

“He has always had a great love for children and a great understanding of them. I noticed that becoming a father has influenced him and his dedication and love for the project is now stronger than ever,” the polo player said.

Figueras added that Harry is very happy at this stage in his life, and that he is excited to see what’s to come for the prince.

Meghan gave birth to baby Archie on the morning of May 6, at the private Portland Hospital in London, according to CNN. The royal couple made it clear from the start that they would be raising their little boy away from the public eye. As such, the couple waited two days to host a very small photo call, and did not announce his name until later that week. After spending some time adjusting to life with a child, members of the royal family — and a few friends — began visiting the couple at Frogmore Cottage.

Harry did keep up with a few royal engagements after welcoming his child, having visited a local children’s hospital just days after Archie’s birth. He also traveled to the Netherlands for a day trip. This is the first time that the duke is staying overnight in another country since Archie’s birth, but Figueras can tell that Harry isn’t worried about the distance.

“He is a wonderful father and very present and he is here for an amazing cause,” he said.